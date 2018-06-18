A Petaluma driver Sunday hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and plowed her sedan through the glass storefront of an east Petaluma mattress store, according to Petaluma police.
Driver Huong Tran, 44, wasn’t injured but the impact of the 10:48 a.m. crash shattered a front section of Mancini’s Sleepworld in the Plaza North Shopping Center on South McDowell Boulevard, police said. Petaluma police said the woman had stepped on the wrong pedal.
Mancini’s was open for business when the car smashed through the storefront, surprising an employee and customer, store manager Cal Saechao said Monday.
But no one was injured.
“She ran right through the window,” Saechao said.
Boards covered the large hole in time to open for business Monday morning, Saechao said.