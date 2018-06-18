A Petaluma man remained in custody Monday morning, suspected of robbing another man of his bicycle and golf club then attacking him with the club, Petaluma police said.
The bicyclist was balancing a golf club and Mountain Dew soda as he pedaled through Luchessi Park in east Petaluma about 10:10 p.m. Saturday. Police said the suspect, later identified as Lee Bussell, 55, of Petaluma, emerged near the Lynch Creek trail and knocked the man from the bike. Bussell then grabbed the club and repeatedly hit the bicyclist’s left arm, breaking it before riding off with the man’s bike and golf club, police said.
Officers were called to Petaluma Valley Hospital where the victim was being treated. They searched the area near the park and arrested Bussell on suspicion of armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held in jail on $50,000 bail.
Police said both men were homeless.
