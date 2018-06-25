Lagunitas offers more than great beer

An ice cream float made with Imperial Stout beer? Where else, but Lagunitas. As a starter? Well, why not?

For one member of our party, that plus a warm soft pretzel served with pub cheese and Little Sumpin’ mustard were just what he wanted.

When I was asking around for folks to come and dine with us at Lagunitas in order to check out their menu I realized that not everyone knows that this famous brewery does a respectable job of turning out tasty food. So they were intrigued and happy to come along to check it out.

If you have never been, here is what to expect when you show up at their huge facility located at 1280 North McDowell Blvd. There is a smallish indoor “tap room” with a few high top tables and barstools, and a very large covered outdoor area where most people sit.

That outdoor space has heaters for the cooler months and evenings, and is well covered, so that dining there even in the event of precipitation is still comfortable. There is entertainment every afternoon/evening they are open, Wednesday through Sunday until 9 p.m. The entertainment and the atmosphere combine to make this a very vibrant scene, not somewhere to go when you want quiet conversation.

The menu is fairly brief, but covers the bases for most people. There are a few snacks and share plates, with the two most popular being the loaded cheese nachos ($8) available with add-ons such as guacamole ($2), or barbecued pork or chicken ($5 each). The other popular starter is their Remo Sriracha wings ($15) for a huge order of five enormous wings bathed in chipotle Sriracha barbecue sauce with a side of ranch dressing.

Our guest who ordered them could only finish three of the five because they were so large.

We also tried the Lag-arita flat bread ($10) a huge portion that was covered in pesto, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and drizzled with balsamic reduction to a tasty turn. While listed as a “sharable” the warm soft pretzel ($6) was also worth hoarding, especially because of the two deliciously different dips served with it.

For mains we tried two different “farm burgers” the Lagunitas farm burger ($15) with cheddar cheese, served with a mixed green salad, and the BBQ burger ($17), which featured caramelized onions, cheddar, their awesome bacon, and bbq sauce. It was so delicious, and the staff clearly knew how messy it was by the number of napkins and wet wipes they delivered with the order.

We also tried the Yanni sausage sandwich ($11), with the optional sauerkraut and caramelized onions, and the Lil Sumpin’ mustard on a Full Circle roll. It too was very messy but was worth the effort due to the excellence of the ingredients.

The other sandwich we ordered was the BBQ pork sandwich ($12) which featured a huge pile of pulled pork barbecue slathered with their housemade barbecue sauce, melted cheddar cheese, caramelized onions on a sesame bun. I think if I were to order that again, I would have them leave off the onions to cut down on the messiness factor, which was off the charts.

The chicken tinga tostadas ($11) were a lovely surprise – three fried corn tortillas piled with nicely seasoned shredded chicken, cotija cheese, sour cream and guacamole. This would be a nice item to share, as it was huge.