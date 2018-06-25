s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Lagunitas offers more than great beer

JULI LEDERHAUS

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | June 25, 2018, 9:15AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

An ice cream float made with Imperial Stout beer? Where else, but Lagunitas. As a starter? Well, why not?

For one member of our party, that plus a warm soft pretzel served with pub cheese and Little Sumpin’ mustard were just what he wanted.

When I was asking around for folks to come and dine with us at Lagunitas in order to check out their menu I realized that not everyone knows that this famous brewery does a respectable job of turning out tasty food. So they were intrigued and happy to come along to check it out.

If you have never been, here is what to expect when you show up at their huge facility located at 1280 North McDowell Blvd. There is a smallish indoor “tap room” with a few high top tables and barstools, and a very large covered outdoor area where most people sit.

That outdoor space has heaters for the cooler months and evenings, and is well covered, so that dining there even in the event of precipitation is still comfortable. There is entertainment every afternoon/evening they are open, Wednesday through Sunday until 9 p.m. The entertainment and the atmosphere combine to make this a very vibrant scene, not somewhere to go when you want quiet conversation.

The menu is fairly brief, but covers the bases for most people. There are a few snacks and share plates, with the two most popular being the loaded cheese nachos ($8) available with add-ons such as guacamole ($2), or barbecued pork or chicken ($5 each). The other popular starter is their Remo Sriracha wings ($15) for a huge order of five enormous wings bathed in chipotle Sriracha barbecue sauce with a side of ranch dressing.

Our guest who ordered them could only finish three of the five because they were so large.

We also tried the Lag-arita flat bread ($10) a huge portion that was covered in pesto, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and drizzled with balsamic reduction to a tasty turn. While listed as a “sharable” the warm soft pretzel ($6) was also worth hoarding, especially because of the two deliciously different dips served with it.

For mains we tried two different “farm burgers” the Lagunitas farm burger ($15) with cheddar cheese, served with a mixed green salad, and the BBQ burger ($17), which featured caramelized onions, cheddar, their awesome bacon, and bbq sauce. It was so delicious, and the staff clearly knew how messy it was by the number of napkins and wet wipes they delivered with the order.

We also tried the Yanni sausage sandwich ($11), with the optional sauerkraut and caramelized onions, and the Lil Sumpin’ mustard on a Full Circle roll. It too was very messy but was worth the effort due to the excellence of the ingredients.

The other sandwich we ordered was the BBQ pork sandwich ($12) which featured a huge pile of pulled pork barbecue slathered with their housemade barbecue sauce, melted cheddar cheese, caramelized onions on a sesame bun. I think if I were to order that again, I would have them leave off the onions to cut down on the messiness factor, which was off the charts.

The chicken tinga tostadas ($11) were a lovely surprise – three fried corn tortillas piled with nicely seasoned shredded chicken, cotija cheese, sour cream and guacamole. This would be a nice item to share, as it was huge.

Most Popular Stories
Rats pestering east Petaluma gardeners
Lake County blaze grows by 500 acres, 600 structures still threatened
Meet Zsa Zsa, 2018’s world’s ugliest dog
Man arrested at Petaluma park, allegedly sought sex from teen
Big gathering at tasting event 'Petaluma Drinks'

The one item that was a bit of a letdown was the Petaluma Salad ($13.25) because it was nothing special. The menu said chicken, ranch, tomato, Swiss cheese, bacon and egg, and it was those things, but the chicken was dry (char-grilling a thin, boneless chicken breast often leads to that kind of outcome) and the salad dressing was tasteless, and applied with a sparing hand. While I do not care for over-dressed salads, this was the complete opposite. I know they can do better.

The Imperial stout ice cream float ($7) was very tasty — not something that would have ever occurred to me to put together, but delicious. It disappeared quickly enough to cause a wonderful “ice cream headache.”

Over the course of several visits we tried a number of their brews, and this is clearly the drink to order at a place like Lagunitas. There are many “on-site” taps only, and they are very generous in letting customers taste things they are unfamiliar with. They also offer a tasting flight of four brews in 5-ounce servings, that you can customize to the four different beers ($8) you want to try. They even let me mix in a cider with that tasting.

One of the unique things we found on their menu was an item they call “sparkling hop water” ($2) described as an IPA-inspired sparkling beverage that is a fresh take on an old tradition — zero alcohol, zero calorie and zero carb refresher. I found it refreshingly different, a grown-up drink that was not sweet, not artificial anything, and that matched both the food and the atmosphere. I hope they keep it on the menu and consider selling it bottled for take-away or even distribute more widely so it could be sold in stores.

When one of our guests sheepishly ordered a glass of pinot noir, our kind server treated her so sweetly, and she received a nice-sized portion of wine, albeit in a Mason jar.

Because of the full menu, children are allowed at Lagunitas, and there are several “kids” menu items available. Note that the entire outdoor area is dog-friendly, and many guests take advantage of this in order to dine al fresco with their furry friends.

The facility we utilized is accessible, including the restrooms and the dining area. However, beware of an unexpected and unmarked slope upward where you re-enter the outdoor dining area when returning from the restrooms or the swag shop, which two of us tripped on.

Because we were sitting near that area, we subsequently witnessed a number of people doing the same thing. That seems to us to be a safety issue, and when we pointed it out to the manager on duty on our first visit she seemed very concerned and said she would see to it that it was addressed.

If a fun, convivial and casual meal is something you seek, consider stopping in to Lagunitas for a delicious afternoon or evening meal accompanied by some great brews.

Most Popular Stories
Lake County blaze grows by 500 acres, 600 structures still threatened
Meet Zsa Zsa, 2018’s world’s ugliest dog
Man arrested at Petaluma park, allegedly sought sex from teen
20 things people who grew up in 1980s Sonoma County will remember
Rats pestering east Petaluma gardeners
Boat beaches near Bodega Bay
Lagunitas offers more than great beer
Petaluma group rides wave of audio appreciation in Wine Country