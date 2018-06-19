A 19-year-old Santa Rosa man was arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court this morning for alleged gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of marijuana.

Isidro Antonio Moya was remanded to the Sonoma County Jail under $425,000 bail. The complaint by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office also includes enhancements of causing bodily injury to three other people in the May 4 collision between two vehicles in west Sonoma County.

Moya was driving a 2007 Infinity east on Valley Ford Road at a high rate of speed around 6:35 p.m. when the Infinity drifted to the right, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Moya lost control of the car when he turned to the left, rotated counter-clockwise and crossed over the broken yellow center line into the path of a westbound 2012 Lexus, the CHP said.

The front of the Lexus struck the right side of the Infinity, killing the right front passenger of the Infinity, David Bradley Etling, 18, of Petaluma.

The Infinity’s 18-year-old left rear passenger, the 70-year-old man driving the Lexus and an 82-year-old woman in right front passenger seat of the Lexus suffered major injuries and were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the CHP said.

Moya was arrested and booked in he Sonoma County Jail after the collision but posted $100,000 bail. His bail was raised to $425,000 this morning.

Moya’s attorney Kevin McConnell said the issue in the case is whether Moya was substantially impaired by marijuana at the time of the collision.

“We intend to defend this case as vigorously as possible,” McConnell said. Moya is scheduled to enter a plea Thursday afternoon.