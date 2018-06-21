Fire calls
The Petaluma Fire Department recorded 144 calls between June 11 and June 17.
Monday, June 11
6:57 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a vehicle accident on Bodega Avenue. Firefighters treated one passenger of an overturned vehicle. The patient was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.
Wednesday, June 13
4:35 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a two-car accident on San Antonio Road. A mother and child were transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.
Friday, June 15
6:44 p.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded to a motorcycle down on Highway 37. The patient was treated and transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Sunday, June 17
1:54 p.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded to a vehicle accident on the West Sierra on ramp of Highway 101. Arriving on scene, they found three vehicles on fire. Firefighters put out the fire and transported five patients to area hospitals.