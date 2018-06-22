Since 1939, the Sonoma-Marin Fair has entertained residents from far and wide with a plucky lineup of events from the typical to the bizarre. Centered in a town known for its love of the strange and unusual, the fair put itself on the map with its World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

For over 30 years, the internationally acclaimed anti-beauty pageant has paraded a selection of unsightly pooches from around the globe. Snaggle-toothed muts, hunchbacked hounds and one-eyed Chinese crested compete for a chance at $1500 and a trip to New York City for a round of media appearances.

The fair also features farm animals exhibits, demonstrations, wine tastings, fair food, live music, carnival rides and more.

The Sonoma Marin Fair runs from June 20-24 at 175 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma. Visit sonoma-marinfair.org for pricing and details.