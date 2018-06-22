s
NASCAR weekend rolls into Sonoma Raceway

LORI A. CARTER

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | June 22, 2018, 8:31AM

| Updated 3 hours ago.
NASCAR returns to Sonoma Raceway this weekend with three days of high-revving motorsports entertainment and a nod to fire survivors, culminating with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 stock car race on Sunday.

In recognition of the devastating October wildfires that ravaged Sonoma County and the North Bay, the raceway will use its biggest weekend of the year to pay tribute to those affected, recognizing first responders and local heroes and lending its support to ongoing rebuilding efforts.

During the pre-race show Sunday, several people who were nominated for heroic acts during the fires will be honored as part of the raceway’s “Sonoma Rising” initiative. The top 10 NASCAR drivers will be introduced alongside first responders from North Bay agencies.

The raceway selected nine Santa Rosa CityBus drivers who helped evacuate people from senior and assisted living facilities and Kaiser hospital as the Tubbs fire bore down on Santa Rosa. One driver, John Kay, lost his home in the fire while he helped others.

About 1,100 fire survivors will be treated to a day at the races through the initiative. Last month, fans, businesses and community members purchased discounted tickets to allow fire survivors to attend the race at no cost. The United Way of the Wine Country distributed the tickets to those displaced or otherwise affected by the fires.

More than 5,200 Sonoma County homes were destroyed in the fires and 24 county residents were killed. In Northern California, fire-insured losses totaled nearly $10 billion.

“For those who endured the October fires, the memories and the anxieties of that period are still very present,” said Steve Page, the raceway president and general manager. “We want to honor those feelings, as well as the heroes who stepped in to do battle on our behalf.

“And looking forward, we want to share the message that Sonoma is indeed rising, open for business and welcoming visitors with open arms,” he added.

Along with members of the American Red Cross, Grainger and the Ghigliazza family, which lost its home in the wildfires, NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Newman, crew chief Luke Lambert and the No. 31 team today will pack 500 personal hygiene kits for families who still need essentials and for future emergencies.

John Ghigliazza, who’s on the board of the local Red Cross, understands the need even more personally now since his family of six had to use Red Cross services after losing their home in the fires. The Ghigliazza family will be guests of Grainger at the track this weekend.

Thousands of race fans already began setting up their camps and RVs in five campgrounds near the track, at Highways 37 and 121 by Sears Point, avoiding this weekend’s traffic jams on roadways leading to the raceway.

Fans who aren’t camping close by should give themselves plenty of time or carpool.

For others, its recommended to give yourself plenty of time or carpool. Buses bringing people in from other cities are fully reserved.

Racing teams — in an 18-wheeler parade leaving from Sacramento — arrived Thursday, hauling their cars and tools into Sonoma to move into their trackside garages.

On the track Thursday morning, a crew from United Striping 101 was busy painting the black-and-white checkered finish line in front of the main grandstand.

Jimmy Borup and Gino Caprara came from Phoenix to help Caprara’s dad, company owner Corky, in the massive and important job.

“This is Dad’s 29th year,” Gino said. “That magical 30th year will be coming upon us soon. I’ve seen the track go from potholes to pavement to what it is now.”

The crew also paints pit row and more elaborate track designs in the 11th turn, making sure to color inside the lines of their stencils and not to misspell any words.

“Make sure the lines are straight,” Caprara said.

“This place is in our own backyard,” Borup said. “We try to take care of it.”

The paint will need touching up three times during the weekend as race cars repeatedly zoom over it.

The 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course features elevation changes, narrow straightaways and a hairpin turn, making it a challenge for drivers more accustomed to oval courses.

On Saturday, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West returns to Sonoma for the Carneros 200. The 64-lap race features a field of up-and-coming stars, including NASCAR NEXT drivers Derek Kraus and 16-year-old Hailie Deegan, the youngest and only girl in the class, as well as several Monster Energy Cup Series regulars, including Erik Jones, Daniel Suárez, Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman.

Competing in the Carneros offers drivers extra track time before Sunday’s main event.

Last year, Harvick became the first driver to win both the Toyota/Save Mart 350 and the Carneros 200 in the same weekend.

Sunday’s grand marshal will be 1998 Winter Olympics gold medal skier Jonny Moseley. He’ll give the “gentlemen, start your engines” command. Earlier in the day, at 8:45 a.m., Moseley will do a 15-minute Q&A session in the Breaking Zone in the main paddock.

New offerings for fans this year include loaded fry bread nachos with Dungeness crab, pulled pork or Impossible meat; sandwiches including the Racer Banh Mi and Wine Country baguette; avocado crunch and wonton salads; grilled cheese sandwiches with bacon, brisket or pulled pork; street tacos and more.

For the first time, every concession stand will accept credit cards.

While Pabst Blue Ribbon, Miller and Busch beer may be favorite beverages of race fans, Tito’s Handmade Vodka will offer race-themed drinks, including Tito’s Texas Bloody Mary, Raceway Lemonade and an American Mule.

Icy drinks will likely be flowing this weekend, as temperatures are expected to climb.

After a high of 96 forecast for today, Saturday is expected to be 98 degrees — every bit of which will be felt at the asphalt track and surrounding dry hillsides. Sunday should be more agreeable with a high of 81.

To help fans cope with the sun, the raceway has provided 10 cooling stations throughout the property, including the seating areas at turns 2, 4, 7, 9 and 10 as well as at the Ticket Pit Stop information booth and main paddock shuttle stop.

Gates open at 10 a.m. today, 9 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

