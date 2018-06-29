s
Scott set to lead new Petaluma animal service operator

MATT BROWN

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | June 29, 2018, 12:01AM

June 29, 2018, 12:01AM
The executive director of Petaluma’s incoming animal services operator acknowledged he has work to do to unify animal welfare advocates after a bruising process that culminated in startup North Bay Animal Services winning the city’s contract from current operator Petaluma Animal Services Foundation.

Mark Scott, who is tapped to lead NBAS, also addressed questions surrounding his departure from PASF, where he worked as an animal control officer for six years before being fired last month. His termination letter states that Scott was actively working with NBAS, which was competing with PASF for the city’s contract. That competition became intense with supporters of both Petaluma animal welfare groups sniping at each other on social media and at a lengthy city council meeting last week.

Scott’s termination letter also cites “a general dereliction of duties and pattern of dishonesty,” and references an incident in which Scott is said to have improperly handled prescription animal drugs.

Scott said the incident occurred in February when he used the tranquilizer Telazol to sedate a large dog that needed to be transported to the Petaluma Animal Shelter. Scott said he followed procedures in administering the drug and he was not aware that he broke policy until he received his termination letter.

“I was never reprimanded, never written up,” he said in an interview. “I’ve caught tons of dogs on Telazol. I’ve used it many times. The protocol I used was approved (by a veterinarian).”

Matt Carter, president of the PASF board, who signed Scott’s termination letter, said he could not comment on the specifics of the drug handling incident. He said Scott’s work for the rival animal service organization while he was still employed with PASF was a breach of loyalty.

“It was a clear and compelling conflict of interest,” he said. “We had to terminate him because of that.”

Carter said he was disappointed that PASF was not awarded the city’s $478,000 animal service contract, and was dispirited at the acrimonious process. Scott and other PASF employees last year raised concerns that Jeff Charter, the PASF executive director, created an uncomfortable work environment and used racial and sexual language in the work place. Scott also alleged Charter mismanaged the foundation’s finances.

Carter said the board investigated the claims and could not substantiate them.

“Mark made a lot of allegations,” he said. “We didn’t find any evidence.”

NBAS formed in January, soon after the allegations against Charter were made public in the Argus-Courier. Sue Davy, one of the original founders of PASF, launched the new organization with a four-member board and seven-member advisory committee made up of members with extensive animal welfare backgrounds.

Davy said she has confidence in Scott and plans to hire him as the executive director when NBAS takes over the Petaluma Animal Shelter in August. Scott’s proposed salary will be $76,800. He was making $78,600 as a senior animal control officer.

Davy said she looked into the incident involving Telazol and spoke to the veterinarian that prescribed the drug. She said Scott followed protocol. She said she is not concerned with Scott’s integrity and honesty.

“I’ve known Mark for five years, and I have known him to be one of the most honest and upstanding people I have ever met,” she said.

She said she would reach out to current PASF employees and volunteers about roles in the new organization. Davy said that the current fee structure would stay the same under her organization and that they would strive for the current operator’s live release rate of 96 to 99 percent.

“People in the community care about animals,” she said. “I want the animals to not feel any repercussions through this transition.”

Scott said he did not make the workplace allegations with the intent of ousting the current animal services operator and taking over as the executive director of the new operator, despite speculation from some on social media.

“A lot of people said I planned this, that I’m trying to steal (Charter’s) job,” he said. “I never sough out his job. I’d rather let others take credit. When this opportunity came up, I was convinced it was a good opportunity and I felt supported.”

Scott said he plans on reaching out to different groups in the community to get ideas about how to improve animal welfare in Petaluma.

“I plan to be a lot more inclusive,” Scott said. I don’t want to rule anyone out. I don’t want to exclude anyone.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)

