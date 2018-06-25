(1 of ) You attended roller skating parties at CalSkate in Rohnert Park. (PD FILE, 2011)
(2 of ) You went bowling at Boulevard Lanes in Petaluma or Holiday Bowl in Santa Rosa. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(3 of ) You rented VHS tapes or Betamax at video shops and grocery stores. (PD FILE)
(4 of ) You went to Healdsburg Memorial Beach back when there was the diving board platform and an awesome snack bar. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library, 1980s)
(5 of ) You had your 9th grade picnic at Windsor Waterworks. (PD FILE)
(6 of ) You spent summers at Morton's Warm Springs in Glen Ellen. (BETH SCHLANKER/ PD FILE)
(7 of ) You saw "Back to the Future" at the Petaluma Drive In.
(8 of ) You shared an earthquake sundae with friends at Swensen’s Ice Cream after Saturday matinees. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(9 of ) You chowed down on a banana split at Foster's Freeze in Petaluma. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(10 of ) You grabbed a slice at Straw Hat Pizza in Petaluma or Santa Rosa after a Friday night football game. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library, 1989)
(11 of ) You were entertained, perplexed or perhaps a little scared by Pepper Garcia Dardon Santa Rosa’s unofficial town mayor for 50 years. (The Press Democrat Archives)
(12 of ) You bought 25-cent ice cream cones at Thrifty in Coddingtown.
(13 of ) You went to see movies, not music, at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. (PD FILE)
(14 of ) You went cruising down Petaluma Boulevard, Mendocino Avenue or Fourth Street in Santa Rosa. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(15 of ) You took swim lessons at Healdsburg municipal pool. (PD FILE)
(16 of ) You took a few spins around the rink and hung out in the arcade at Star Skate World in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) Your parents bought your breakfast cereal and burgers at G&G supermarket in Santa Rosa. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(18 of ) You ordered half & half cones dipped in chocolate at Foster’s Freeze in Cloverdale.
(19 of ) You hung out on the Russian River all the time. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) You went shopping at Junktiques on Bodega Ave. in Sebastopol. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)