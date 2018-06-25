A sport fishing charter boat ran aground Saturday morning at a beach near Bodega Bay after it took on water, authorities said.
Emergency agencies were called at 7:20 a.m. for a distressed boat that had taken on water about an eighth of a mile off North Salmon Creek Beach, said Lou Stoerzinger, captain for the Bodega Bay Fire Department.
By the time emergency crews arrived six minutes later, the vessel had ruan aground at the beach. None of the eight people on board were injured, Stoerzinger said.
“They felt it was going to sink if they didn’t beach the boat,” he said.
The boat remained at the beach as of Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported.