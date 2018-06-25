(1 of ) A car burns during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) A firefighter works to put out a structure fire during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) A plane drops retardant on a ridgeline during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) The orange and red points on a heat map produced from satellite images show the boundaries of the Pawnee fire at about 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018. The fire is burning between Clear Lake and Indian Valley Reservoir. (NASA Fire Information for Resource Management System)
(5 of ) A helicopter flies overhead after droping water during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Firefighters discuss how to battle the flames during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Firefighters work to put out spot fires along New Long Valley Rd during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) A Vacaville firefighter hoses down a residence to prevent the fire from spreading during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Firefighters from Fairfield work to put out flames during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Firefighters work to put out flames during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) wait at the Clearlake Oaks Moose Lodge after being evacuated due to the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Clearlake Oaks, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Flames reach high into the air on a mountainside during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) The remains of a home that burned during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) The remains of a vintage car that burned during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) A firefighter from Fairfield works to put out flames during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) A firefighter works to put out a structure fire during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) A structure burns during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) A truck burns during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Firefighters work to put out a spot fire as flames jumped across New Long Valley Rd during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Firefighters work to put out a spot fires along New Long Valley Rd during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) A Vacaville firefighter works to put out flames during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Firefighters work to put out spot fires along New Long Valley Rd during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) A Humbolt firefighter works to put out flames behind the Valley Cowboy Church during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) A fire hose was melted by the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) A firefighter works to put out a structure fire during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Firefighters from Fairfield work to put out flames during the Pawnee fire on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Spring Valley, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)