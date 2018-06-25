Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives Monday were investigating a fatal shooting related to illegal cockfighting at a ranch off Lakeville Highway southeast of Petaluma.
A man died from injuries sustained in the Sunday morning shooting on the 6500 block of the rural highway, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The man was hit at least once in neck or upper torso after multiple shots were fired by one or more suspects, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office isn’t identifying at this time the victim, who was transferred to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, after three family members drove the victim to Petaluma Valley Hospital in a pickup truck Sunday.
Deputies initially were called to Petaluma Valley Hospital at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the request of the Petaluma Police Department after officers determined the shooting happened in unincorporated Sonoma County. Information that deputies pried from the family members, who the sheriff’s office said were initially uncooperative, led them to the Lakeville ranch property.
The shooting was one of three cases of gunfire in Sonoma County Sunday. In all, two people died and five were wounded, and two of the incidents occurred in Santa Rosa.
Additional details about the Lakeville investigation are not yet available Monday afternoon.