A longtime secret, the oldest, widest redwood in Sonoma County will soon be available for all to see

The oldest and widest redwood tree in Sonoma County — a long-held secret by a pioneer logging family — stands in a quiet 730-acre forest north of Cazadero just acquired by the Save the Redwoods League, which plans to open the property as a park in three years.

“This is the McApin tree in all its glory,” said Suzanne Moss, the league’s campaign director, resting one hand on a massive hump at the base of the tree that sprouted more than 1,000 years before Sir Francis Drake landed on the Northern California coast.

The titan, 1,640 years old and 19 feet in diameter — as wide as a two-lane country road — is “vibrant and alive,” the league said, despite a large fire scar running up its trunk. Townsend’s big-eared bats dwell inside the trunk hollowed out by fire and a pellet from a great horned owl lay at the tree’s base.

It’s far from the tallest tree in the forest tract, which has more than 300 old-growth redwoods over 250 feet, but the 239-foot McApin tree is twice as old as any of the other giants.

In longevity, it beats the Col. Armstrong Tree at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve near Guerneville by about two centuries.

“There were many trees like this once upon a time in Sonoma County,” said Todd McMahon, a forest management consultant to the league. “Now they’re all inside buildings in San Francisco,” he said, referring to the heavy use of county redwood in rebuilding after the 1906 earthquake and fire.

The San Francisco-based league, a nonprofit that has protected more than 200,000 acres of redwoods, closed a deal last week to acquire the forest, known as the McApin piece, from the Richardson family. The group will pay $9.6 million for the property and transfer the 868-acre coastal Stewarts Point Ranch to the family.

The 730-acre tract has been renamed the Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve in honor of the family patriarch, who died in 2016 at age 96. Richardson made his living as a logger, but never touched the old-growth trees on the property his grandfather acquired in 1918.

“This opportunity does not come along very often,” said Catherine Elliott, the league’s senior manager of land protection.”Old-growth forests are treasures; there are not many of them left.”

Mountain lions, wild pigs, bears and deer roam the reserve, located off Tin Barn Road about 20 miles northwest of Cazadero and close to the Odiyan Buddhist Monastery and Retreat Center.

It’s also home to the northern spotted owl and marbled murrelet, both species in jeopardy, and Pacific giant salamander that grows up to a foot long.

There’s hardly any flat land, but there are trails wide enough for a four-seat, side-by-side vehicle to carry visitors through the meadows and into the forest of mostly redwoods and Douglas firs.

Haupt Creek, a tributary to the Wheatfield Fork of the Gualala River, flows across a corner of the property, which was the largest remaining old-growth forest in private ownership from the Oregon border to Big Sur, Elliott said.

The league is surveying its new possession to assess its features and plot where hiking trails will eventually be built.

Part of that effort involves placing nets in the hollowed tree trunks to catch bat guano, which is sent to a laboratory for DNA analysis to identify the various bat species in the forest. A league property on the Mendocino Coast was found to have eight species of the flying mammals.