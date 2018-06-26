The Pawnee fire raging east of Clear Lake grew up to 11,500 acres on Tuesday morning, with 5 percent containment, according the Cal Fire.
Twenty-two structures were destroyed — including 12 homes and 10 outbuildings — and 600 structures are threatened. Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Lake County on Monday.
Humidity in Lake County was expected to be 90 percent by late Tuesday, and northeast winds would be about 10 mph, said National Weather Service Sacramento Meterologist Dan Keeton.
“The higher the humidity, the less favorable it is for fires to burn,” Keeton said. “Generally speaking, the winds are a little more favorable this morning.”
The weather in Lake County Tuesday morning ranged from the upper 60s to lower 70s, and the high for the day will be in the lower 90s, Keeton said
“The heat of the day is always a concern, but the higher humidity should help,” Emily Smith, Cal Fire Public Information Officer, said. More firefighters and fire crews arrived Monday night to help with the Pawnee Fire.
By the end of the week, drying winds and lower humidity is expected in Lake County, Keeton said.