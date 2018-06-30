Good Food at Penngrove July 4 festival

This weekend’s Penngrove festivities will give everyone a chance to check out the newly opened Penngrove Market, which is a real gem, especially when compared to its predecessor. With tons of healthy local products on the shelves, along with an enticing coffee and pastry bar, made-to-order pizzas and other wood-fired snacks, and an alcohol license that allows for patio drinking, Penngrove Market is destined to become a destination for both locals and visitors.

The weekend beings with the Rancho Adobe Fire Department Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, June 30, from 7-11 a.m. The $10 ticket price includes a homemade breakfast, as well as a raffle ticket for one of the gift baskets. Children 12 and under are just $5. If you want to participate in a little slice of patriotic Americana, nothing beats a firehouse pancake breakfast.

On Sunday, July 1, thousands will flock to downtown Penngrove to enjoy what has affectionately become known as “the biggest little parade in the North Bay.” The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. sharp, and last about an hour, which is just long enough to work up an appetite for the excellent barbecue that follows in Penngrove Park.

With great food, kids’ games, local craft beer, and live music, this is a great way to celebration our nation’s independence. And don’t miss the 4-H dessert table with everything under the sun for just $1 a plate, which is a great way to celebrate your independence from your diet.

Mentor Me

Even though the Mad Hatter Ball has been rescheduled to Oct. 20, there are two “buy-it-now” auction items that may interested Petaluma foodies.

For a straight sign-up of $50 per person, you can secure one of the spots available at the Cavanagh Center for “Cheese Making — The Cowgirl Creamery Way.” At a mutually agreeable date in the future, auction winners will join Matt Brown, cheesemaker at Cowgirl Creamery, to learn the art of cheese making. “Attendees will sample cheese and charcuterie, enjoy local beer and wine, and take home cheese made during the event.”

The second item up for sale is one of the limited spots for “Cocktails in the Barn — The Chapman House.” The Chapman House dates back to 1876 and is situated in the beautiful countryside of west Petaluma. “Guests will enjoy local wines, spirits from Spirit Works Distillery, beer from HenHouse Brewing and finger foods by Preferred Sonoma Caterers.” Petaluma’s own jazz and blues band, The Dorian Mode will provide the entertainment. These items can be found at www.mentormeauction.online.

Della dinners

Della Fattoria has expanded their incredible dinner service to three nights a week. Serving dinner from 6-9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, reservations are recommended and can be made through OpenTable, or while stopping in to grab one of their incredible cappuccinos or loaves of bread.

HenHouse dumpling

With fresh cans released every Wednesday, HenHouse’s Petaluma Palace of Barrels is the spot to be for fresh one-of-a-kind beers, as well as rotating food trucks and pop-ups, Friday through Sunday, offered by Houtskool Dumplings, Joy Bungalow (Southeast Asian Cuisine), Wing Man (wings, of course, and sandwiches), and the Farmer’s Daughter (farm-to-table fare.)

Brazil BBQ

While visiting with Cristina of Brazil BBQ at the recent Great Petaluma Chili Cookoff, where they have taken many an award for both their chili and their salsa, I learned that Brazil BBQ finally has a beer and wine license. The lack of certainty hasn’t kept patrons away, but I certainly look forward to enjoying a beer with my BBQ during our next visit.