Police log June 20 to June 26

| June 28, 2018, 8:57AM
| Updated 8 hours ago.
POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, June 20

10:45 a.m.: Matthew R. Moore, 29, of Sacramento was arrested at 701 Sonoma Mountain Charter Parkway was arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and felony violation of probation.

10:57 a.m.: Joseph E. Shopes II, 44, was arrested on Magnolia Avenue felony violation of a domestic violence court order.

11:24 a.m.: John R. Moore II, 30, of Petaluma was arrested at 701 Sonoma Mountain Charter Parkway for possession of a narcotic, possession of a controlled substance and felony violation of probation.

3:56 p.m.: Theodore S. Loebe Jr., 31, identified as a transient, was arrested at 1510 E. Washington St. for selling property with the serial number removed, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Thursday, June 21

10:28 a.m.: Marlene L. Mitchell, 53, of Penngrove was arrested at 1368 N. McDowell Blvd. for possession of a controlled substance, violating probation and three bench warrants.

4:24 p.m.: Michael J. Bogel, 48, of Rohnert Park was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Drive for trespassing.

8:30 p.m.: Joseph E. Shopes II, 44, was arrested on Magnolia Avenue for violation of a domestic violence court order.

9:37 p.m.: Noreen G. Hook, 86, of San Rafael was arrested on the corner of Crystal Lane and Petaluma Boulevard South for driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:44 p.m.: James B. Kopan, 63, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 400 N. McDowell Blvd. for felony obstruction of an executive officer, resisting arrest and felony violation of probation.

Friday, June 22

5:54 p.m.: Fernando Campoy, 59, of Boyes Hot Springs was arrested at the corner of Lauren Drive and North McDowell Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of probation.

6:36 p.m.: Douglas F. Booth, 63, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard North and Washington Street for a hit and run causing property damage, driving with a suspended license and violation of probation.

7:15 p.m.: A 15-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was arrested at 175 Fairgrounds Drive for misdemeanor battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

7:15 p.m.: A 15-year-old juvenile from Santa Rosa was arrested at 175 Fairgrounds Drive for misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

9:38 p.m.: Jordan B. Fernandez, 28, of Petaluma was arrested at 200 C St. for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

10:12 p.m.: Brendon M. Schiefer, 24, of Petaluma was arrested at 175 Fairgrounds Drive for resisting arrest and felony violation of probation.

Saturday, June 23

4:50 a.m.: Filemon S. Montalvo, 24, of Petaluma was arrested at 400 N. McDowell Blvd. for trespassing.

10:25 a.m.: Dairn N. Sheehy, 28, of Petaluma was arrested at 100 Fairgrounds Drive for receiving stolen property and violation of probation.

2:10 p.m.: Terry L. Kramer, 55, of Petaluma was arrested at 325 N. McDowell Blvd. for resisting arrested, felony possession of a controlled substance, violation of postrelease community supervision and new felony offense enhancement.

Sunday, June 24

12:19 a.m.: Aiham N. Abdallah, 22, of Rohnert Park was arrested at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. for public intoxication and a bench warrant.

12:26 a.m.: Francisco L. Perez, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at 747 N. Kentucky St. for felony violation of probation.

3:12 a.m.: Sheldon L. Berkey, 31, identified as a transient, was arrested at the corner of B Street and Petaluma Boulevard South for fighting in a public place, public intoxication and violation of postrelease community supervision.

8:35 a.m.: Brent K. Spivey, 24, of Walnut in Southern California was arrested for oral copulation with a minor, sexual penetration using a foreign object with a minor, lewd acts with a minor, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for exploitation, intentionally sending harmful material to a minor and using a minor for an obscene matter.

7:49 p.m.: Gerardo Ramirez, 24, was arrested at 175 Fairgrounds Drive for public intoxication.

Monday, June 25

12:06 a.m.: Andy R. Albor, 24, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Lauren Drive and East Madison Street for felony violation of parole.

2:15 a.m.: A 15-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was cited at the corner of Eastside Avenue and Executive Drive for underage possession of less than 28.5 grams of marijuana.

5:41 p.m.: Amber F. Gontermann, 21, identified as a transient, was arrested at the corner of Keokuk Street and Magnolia Avenue for violation of probation and placing a pollutant near state waters.

5:41 p.m.: Benjamin L. Alger, 59, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Keokuk Street and Magnolia Avenue for violation of probation, placing a pollutant near state waters and a bench warrant.

Tuesday, June 26

2:22 a.m.: Brittany M. Nallfried, 27, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Maria Drive and Park Place Drive for providing false identification to a peace officer and a bench warrant.

11:33 a.m.: Juan A. Bamaca-Velasquez, 41, of Petaluma was cited at 1002 Lakeville St. for consuming liquor in public and violation of probaiton.

12:05 p.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was arrested at 215 Photina Place for intent to distribute a controlled substance, possessing a concealed weapon as a minor and illegally possessing live ammunition as a minor.

7:32 p.m.: Andrew A. Pomele, 33, of Petaluma was arrested on Technology Lane for domestic battery.

9:20 p.m.: Jeremy M. Spillers, 29, of San Francisco was arrested at 200 C St. for public intoxication and violation of probation.

9:59 p.m.: Richard W. Wilson, 71, of Annapolis was arrested on the corner of Petaluma Boulevard North and Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

