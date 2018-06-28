Immigration protest planned for Petaluma

The zero tolerance immigration policies that have separated thousands of children from their parents hits home for Petaluma resident Paul Guerrero when his young daughter calls his name.

Audio recordings from inside the shelters along the southern border have gone viral, including one where a young boy cries out for his father. It’s that one specifically that affected Guerrero, a local activist and stay-at-home father.

“When she calls me ‘Papa’ … and I see this video of the baby crying, ‘Papa, where’s my Papa?’ it just ripped my heart out,” he said. “That’s why I’m here. That’s what’s driving me right now.”

Guerrero is the lead organizer of Saturday’s “Families Belong Together” rally in Petaluma, which is part of a national protest directed by MoveOn.org to mobilize opponents of the immigration policies that have been dominating new cycles around the world.

The demonstration starts at 10 a.m. at the Petaluma Mail Depot parking lot, located on the corner of 4th and C streets. Multiple speakers have been scheduled, including U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael. After the rally, Guerrero said protestrrs will take to the nearby sidewalks to spread their message through downtown area.

Sister rallies are being held throughout the region, including Sonoma, Santa Rosa and Healdsburg.

“What I really want to do here in this community is let the people that are supportive of this agenda hear us this Saturday, locally, so they know that we’re not OK with this and we’re going to fight you on this peacefully,” Guerrero said. “Petaluma, Sonoma County, California – you’re going to hear what’s going on and we’re going to stop it.”

Families have been detained at the border long before Donald Trump took office. But in early May, Attorney General Jeff Sessions unveiled a new policy aimed at deterring undocumented immigrants from entering the U.S. by imposing criminal penalties on border crossers that were already facing deportation.

Due to a conflict with an Obama era court ruling that limited child detention – under the new policy – children began getting separated by the thousands while their parents were detained indefinitely, awaiting their trial at back-logged immigration courts.

As news of the separations began to spread, a furious backlash followed, culminating in an executive order from the president last week that kept the policy intact but sought to keep families detained together.

However, the sudden nature of Trump’s order led to a series of confusing days for the numerous intertwined agencies.

On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services outlined a plan that satisfies the order going forward, but still keeps the remaining 2,053 children in custody. The families will be reunited either before deportation or after a parent is released from detention and they’ve applied to be the child’s sponsor under HHS rules. Communication between parents and children will be enhanced, and a stronger database is being built to help track every immigrant that gets detained.

For many Americans that expressed outrage at the Trump administration’s policy, appalled that the government is willing to rip apart families, the most recent plan for reunification isn’t good enough. Protests continued near the border earlier this week, and paved the way for continued pressure to be applied so the separated families get reunited sooner.