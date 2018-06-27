For the first time Tuesday, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detailed what detectives described as a “sophisticated” illegal cockfighting arena near Lakeville Highway where a man was shot and killed Sunday.

The ranch in the 6500 block of Lakeville Highway features a large, secluded vineyard on its grounds.

There, nestled in an isolated grove of trees, detectives discovered an arena with 15 live roosters and 10 dead ones — many found with spurs attached to their legs, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The birds were collected by Sonoma County Animal Services. Bullet casings were also found near the arena.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the neck and upper chest area, and was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police, responding to the hospital about a gunshot victim, were met with uncooperative family members, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The wounds appeared to be life-threatening, and the man was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have no suspect descriptions, but witnesses reported seeing several cars speed away from the ranch where the shooting occurred. Some of those cars were caught on surveillance tape, which the Sheriff’s Office is reviewing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2185. A $2,500 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of any involved suspects.