A nonprofit originally founded to help with the recovery from the October wildfires is donating $25,000 to assist Lake County as it responds to the growing fire burning east of Clear Lake.
The Rebuild Northbay Foundation’s board of directors Monday approved the donation, helping Lake County cover costs associated with fighting the Pawnee fire, which so far has burned 11,500 acres and 22 structures, with 600 structures still threatened.
The grant is intended to help the county’s “already stressed” general fund pay for costs not already covered by state and federal emergency fire management dollars, Michael Mondavi, a Rebuild Northbay executive board member and founder of Napa Valley’s Folio Fine Wine Partners, said in a statement. The county has endured major fires in each of the last three years, beginning with 2015’s devastating Valley Fire.
Lake County Supervisor Jim Steele said in the statement the foundation “stepped up on short notice,” helping provide much-needed support in the middle of an active fire. He said the support was “very much appreciated” from county officials trying to serve the community while grappling with a budget shortfall stemming from the multiple emergencies in recent years.
People who want to donate to community organizations helping Lake County fire victims and evacuees can do so on the foundation’s website, rebuildnorthbay.org. They should designate Lake County as the intended recipient.
Rebuild Northbay was founded by Darius Anderson, the CEO of Kenwood Investments and managing partner of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat.