Sonoma County grand jury report faults government response to firestorm

Widespread communication problems among public agencies responding to the October firestorms impeded everything from evacuations and public warnings to sheltering systems and inter-agency coordination, according to a new report by the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury.

The 19-member civilian panel concluded poor coordination among agencies handling the disaster had broad implications and “significantly slowed the issuing of alerts” to people in harm’s way, according to the 21-page report on the fires.

Jurors echoed recommendations made by the state, which faulted the county’s emergency response, saying emergency officials’ grasp of current alert technology was outdated. More broadly, an internal post-fire review of the county’s operations, released earlier this month, found employees tasked with emergency management were overwhelmed and undertrained for a disaster on the scale of last year’s fires.

The grand jury called on the county and California to improve its statewide system of providing mutual aid to local fire departments during disasters. The group also recommended the county to shift its emergency response team from the County Administrator’s Office to an agency operating on a 24/7 basis, such as the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. A similar recommendation was made by the county’s own internal review.

Gina Nellor, the grand jury forewoman, said the goal was to provide “a level look at what was good and what was bad” in the way Sonoma County, local cities, law enforcement agencies and the county’s roughly 40 fire agencies handled the unfolding disaster.

“That’s the goal: To make our government work more efficiently,” said Nellor, 75, of Santa Rosa.

The grand jury’s 2017-2018 report was filed June 20 in Sonoma County Superior Court before Presiding Judge Gary Nadler. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton must produce formal responses to the civil grand jury’s report within 60 days.

The grand jury convenes for a yearlong term from July through mid-June, taking up issues based on public complaints or concerns brought by jurors. For the term ending this month, jurors produced three reports: on the October fire emergency response; on the rescue and sheltering of animals during the October fires; and a look at the county’s permitting department, according to Nellor.

Board of Supervisors Chairman James Gore said he was aware of the grand jury’s findings but has not yet had the chance to study it.

Gore said he believes the report will add a valuable perspective to the existing reviews of the county’s emergency response, which include the county’s audit of its emergency response as well as the state Office of Emergency Services review that identified flaws in the way the county alerted the public to the fast-moving wildfires.

“I applaud them for bringing a focus and an independent perspective to this issue;, we need it,” Gore said. “And the only way to improve is to embrace all levels of constructive criticism.”

The grand jury concluded:

The Red Cross “arrived late” to Sonoma County because they were involved in emergency operations elsewhere, and the initial shelter at Santa Rosa’s Fineley Center had already reached capacity by 3:45 a.m. Oct. 9.

There were no clear channels for needed three-way communication among the main government agencies responding to the first night of the fires, the Sonoma County and Santa Rosa emergency operations centers and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which led to missed calls and a lack of timely, correct information.