Locals rally around kidney donation for Waldron

Marcie Waldron needs a kidney transplant — and almost everyone has an extra kidney.

Her friends are determined to find Waldron a living donor, putting a woman who has given so much to the community on the receiving end of kindness.

The “Kidney for Marcie” campaign, spearheaded by the Sonoma Plaza Kiwanis Club, is getting the word out about Waldron’s health crisis. Her donor needs to be under 70 years old and in excellent health. That’s it. Type O blood would be optimal, but not necessary.

Most people have two healthy kidneys, and you only need one. The surgery is laparoscopic and usually requires three days in the hospital. Complete recovery takes a few weeks.

Waldron was the Sonoma Alcaldesa in 2015, chosen as the honorary mayor because of her dedicated volunteerism. During that year she made it her mission to increase donor-organ registration in Sonoma by 1,500 people. She reached her goal with the “Got the Dot” project, encouraging people to add the pink dot signifying an organ donor to their driver’s license.

Her involvement in Petaluma goes back at least 15 years. She worked for the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce and was in the Petaluma Kiwanis Club. She served on the board of Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma People Services Center, Petaluma Hospice and the Downtown Association. She won the Good Egg award in 1996 and the Woman of the Year award in 1997.

Waldron is 66 years of age, and, because of her age, she is not eligible to be on the donor waiting list for a deceased donor. She needs to have a living donor, preferably before she is required to go on dialysis in about three months.

“I am overwhelmed in two ways,” Waldron said. “I am overwhelmed with my situation and I am overwhelmed by the outgoing love and support.”

Waldron was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 3 years old and has been on insulin ever since. Despite her diligence and healthy lifestyle, the diabetes damaged her kidneys, both of which failed when she was in her 40s. She was on dialysis and on the waiting list for a donor for more than two years, and received a kidney and pancreas 20 years ago. She was immensely grateful and has dedicated her life to helping others ever since.

Three weeks ago, Waldron had routine blood tests and learned that her transplanted kidney is failing. “I was surprised. I thought it would last longer,” she said. She was quiet at first, slowly telling a few friends. Word traveled quickly and her friends convinced her to allow them to try and find a donor.

Kathy Witkowicki, founder of the Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance and current director of the Sonoma Speakers Series, is the team leader for the Kiwanis campaign. Former Sonoma City Manager Pam Gibson wrote ultra-convincing “Why Marcie?” copy for kidneyformarcie.com and the campaign’s Facebook page. In it she calls Waldron a “Wonder Woman.”

Waldron’s longtime friend Mary Evelyn Arnold said she is “always happy to sing Marcie’s praises.” She gave a speech when Waldron was made alcaldesa, describing her not only as someone who donates her time but as a person of strong character, a person who truly listens and has a wonderful sense of humor.

Waldron is on the board of directors of La Luz and the Sonoma Community Center and is a former president of the boards of Vintage House and Wilmar Center. She is the “cookie angel” for Meals on Wheel and has taught jewelry- making classes for the Mentoring Alliance and Sonoma Teen Services. For her project “Marcie’s Stars” she hand-makes silver star necklaces for organ donor’s families. And during the October firestorm she made stone heart necklaces with grape leaf charms. More than 1,000 were sold throughout the Valley to raise funds for fire victims.