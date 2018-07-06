Lagunitas tapping into Petaluma agriculture

As the Petaluma farmers’ market season gets underway, Lagunitas and Petaluma People Services Center are stepping up to ensure that the markets remain funded and accessible to farmers and customers.

For the second year in a row, “Hops for Crops,” a Lagunitas program to sponsor Sonoma and Marin farmers’ markets, is set to donate proceeds from beer sales at the Petaluma Walnut Park and Petaluma Theatre District farmers’ markets to those markets. In 2017, Hops for Crops donated a combined $4,500 from beer sales at the two Petaluma markets and the Novato farmers’ market.

“What Hops for Crops contributed was about the same amount of money that we lost because of the fires. The money went to hire staff, purchase permits, and run the information desk,” said Kelly Smith, executive director of Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets (ACEFM). ACEFM is an agricultural nonprofit organization which runs the Marin and Sonoma county farmers’ markets.

Lagunitas started Hops for Crops in 2014, inspired by its own relationship with individual hop farmers in the northwest and Canada. It has donated $35,000 since the program began.

“We wanted to do more for Sonoma, Napa and Marin nonprofits whose focus is on sustaining and expanding local agriculture. Hops for Crops…help(s) keep (farmers’ markets) sustainable, offering healthy food for consumers (and) supporting artisanal vendors and the local economy as a whole,” said Jim Jacobs, Lagunitas’ director of community giving.

At a Lagunitas stand at either of the two Petaluma markets, adults 21 and over can buy an individual 22 ounce bottle or case of IPA, Maximum IPA, Hop Stoopid, Imperial Stout, or a “limited release” seasonal beer. Each bottle sells for $5. Lagunitas has brought cold beer on certain occasions. The farmers’ markets do not allow on-site consumption.

“Most people pick up the beer at the end of their (shopping) trip because it’s heavy. We put messaging at the (dining) tables that you are not allowed to drink beer here,” said Smith.

No other alcohol vendors participate in the Petaluma farmers’ markets. The sale of beer has also not changed the safe, welcoming character of the markets. Lagunitas is able to sell beer at the farmers’ markets because of a 2015 change to the California Business and Professions Code.

Smith said customers and farmers enjoy seeing Lagunitas participate in the markets.

“(Customers) can get more off their grocery list than seasonal fruits and vegetables. (Lagunitas’ presence) helps create a sense of community, (since it’s a) business that you recognize,” said Smith.

Jacobs said Hops for Crops also helps Lagunitas build bridges between the company and local farmers.

“Early this year, we met with the farmers’ markets leadership, received feedback on Hops for Crops (and) discussed individual markets’ goals, needs, and how we can best serve them. Some farmers, we’ve learned, enjoy Lagunitas, so it’s a natural fit,” said Jacobs.

Lagunitas does not sell beer at the Petaluma East Side farmers’ market on Tuesday in Lucchesi Park because of scheduling conflicts.

Petaluma Bounty, a Petaluma People Services Center (PPSC) program to create a sustainable food system in Petaluma, is a critical partner in Hops for Crops. As a nonprofit, PPSC is eligible to accept Lagunitas’ donation and allow it to “flow through” to ACEFM. This way, the gift is tax-free and deductible for Lagunitas. The Hops for Crops funding usually comes to ACEFM in November after the farmers’ market season has ended.