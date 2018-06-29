The Petaluma Police Department Traffic Unit will be on the lookout for impaired and unlicensed drivers Saturday. According to a release, police will be conducting a DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint at an undisclosed location within city limits between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.
According to the advisory, California has seen an increase in drug-impaired car accidents, sometimes resulting in serious injuries and death. Crashes involving impaired drivers can be reduced by as much as 20 percent when law enforcement conducts proactive and well-publicized DUI operations on a routine basis, the release said.
Drivers that are caught impaired can expect a DUI arrest that includes jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and will be checking for proper licensing, delaying motorists momentarily.