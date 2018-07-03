Santa Rosa Junior College will host the fourth annual Christopher Silva SRJC Food & Wine Classic on July 8 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the B. Robert Burdo Culinary Arts Center.
There will also be a VIP reception with State Sen. Mike McGuire beginning at 1 p.m., which will include music by The Zins, special library wine tastings and gourmet appetizers from well-known local chefs.
The fundraising event will feature more than 20 premier Sonoma County wineries pouring a variety of award-winning wines and will include gourmet food prepared by guest chefs and SRJC Culinary Arts graduates. All proceeds go to support the college’s Culinary Arts program as part of the SRJC 100th Anniversary Campaign.
The event was renamed in 2018 to honor Christopher Silva, former president of Sonoma Valley’s St. Francis Winery and longtime supporter of SRJC who passed away in June 2017. Silva is credited with founding the event in 2015 and SRJC President Frank Chong said that this year’s Wine Classic will be held on Silva’s birthday, July 8, as a way to recognize his contributions to SRJC and to celebrate his inspirational life.
“I’m so glad to be able to honor Chris at this year’s event and at all future Wine Classics,” Chong said. “He gave a great deal to SRJC and deserves this recognition and so much more.”
For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.srjcwineclassic.com. All attendees must be at least 21 years of age.