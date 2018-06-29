Outraged over the Trump administration’s controversial “zero tolerance” policy that has separated children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration activists across Sonoma County will host “Families Belong Together” rallies Saturday.

The rallies, many set to start at 10 a.m., are part of a nationwide effort to protest the separation of more than 2,300 children from their parents at the border. Hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to hit the streets, taking part in more than 700 events planned throughout the U.S.

“What’s happening at the U.S.-Mexico border is a crisis,” said Angela Ryan, who’s organizing a rally in Sonoma.

Related Stories

Meet some of the women behind the rallies to keep migrant families together

“We’re closer than what a lot of people think to what’s happening at the border, as they plan to potentially relocate children and families to the East Bay,” Ryan said. “The fact that this will be carried out so close to our home, it’s something that should scare us all.”

While the Trump administration last week halted family separations at the border, Ryan said people are worried undocumented families will continue to be split apart, a reason she believes people should exercise their First Amendment rights Saturday.

Ryan voiced hope that the rallies will encourage more people to get politically involved, helping prevent similar policies from being implemented.

As the son of immigrants, Paul Guerrero said he felt it necessary to organize a rally in Petaluma as a way to show support for the Latino community in Sonoma County.

Many of the families separated at the border were seeking asylum in the U.S. after fleeing violence in Central America.

“I’m glad Sonoma County stepped up and that several cities are participating in this national effort,” Guerrero said.

Ryan and Guerrero expect several hundred people to attend their rallies.

“You don’t have to be a child of immigrants or even an immigrant to care about what’s happening,” Guerrero said.

“We need to get up and go out there and make sure that everyone understands that it doesn’t matter who you are, what your background is or even what political party you are a part of, the point is that kids in cages and people in cages is just not OK.”