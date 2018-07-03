Liza Eichert has been named new principal at McNear Elementary School.
Eichert has worked as a teacher in Petaluma City Schools since 1998, with most of that time being spent at Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley.
She has extensive instructional and leadership experience with emphasis in environmental education and interdisciplinary, differentiated, and project-based learning.
As a teacher for the past 20 years in the Petaluma City Schools District, Eichert has served in many different capacities, including GATE site representative, administrative designee, science enrichment specialist, BTSA support provider, student teacher mentor, environmental education coordinator and a member of many different committees both at her school and for the district.
She has a love of performing arts and has directed 18 student plays. In addition to her work for Petaluma schools, Eichert taught for the NEXUS program at Sonoma State University for four years.
Eichert is completing her Master of Arts in educational leadership at Brandman University after earning her Bachelor of Science degree in applied behavioral sciences-sustainable agriculture from the University of California, Davis. She possesses a multiple subject teaching credential with cross-cultural language and academic development and supplementary authorization in science.
In her spare time, Eichert loves to garden, hike and spend time with her son. She can often be found playing with her dog at the dog park or on the Kortum Trail enjoying the coast.