s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma hotel operators propose fee to promote city

YOUSEF BAIG

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | July 5, 2018, 8:47AM

| Updated 3 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Members of Petaluma’s tourism industry are gearing up for a city council discussion this month that will weigh the city’s need for additional tax revenue against the industry’s desire to enhance its marketing efforts, hoping that better promotion could translate to a stronger economy.

Hoteliers, restaurateurs and retailers are rallying support for a tourism improvement district, or TID, that will be comprised of all hotels and lodging establishments in Petaluma, and funded by a 2 percent tax on all room rentals. The funds will be used to market the city on a larger scale as well as potential beautification projects often pushed back by a cash-strapped city budget.

The commercial district would also set aside $100,000 annually for periodic dredging of the Petaluma River.

The concept, as Quality Inn Petaluma owner Kirk Lok put it, was better marketing leads to a healthy business community and, in turn, bolsters the overall economy. The city would get a boost from the increased sales tax receipts from tourist spending, and then save the money it spends on promotions, which amounts to roughly $600,000, according to hotel owners.

Similar districts have been successful in neighboring communities like Sonoma, Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, Lok said.

“(The city is) spending pretty close to a half-million dollars on things we can take over right away, whether it’s funding the PVP (Petaluma Visitors Program), the downtown cleaning and maintenance,” he said.

Lok, who is leading the group of business owners pursuing the TID, projected the tax would generate $800,000, and $248,000 of that will be put aside to finance the PVP, relieving the city of that General Fund obligation.

Formation of the TID would require a majority vote by all of the city’s hotel owners. The district would then be governed by a board of directors, made up of representatives of various stakeholders.

The tourism proposal is a preemptive strike against a potential increase in the transient occupancy tax – something local officials have been toying with as an option to generate more revenue. The TOT, which is currently at 10 percent, is collected from guests staying at hotels, inns, campgrounds and short-term vacation rentals, and increasing it requires approval by a simple majority of voters.

However, the city has the authority to use the TOT proceeds for any governmental purpose, and retains a share to fund many basic services. Over the last three years, occupancy taxes have been used for building projects and financing police and fire truck replacements. In the upcoming fiscal year the city plans on increasing its TOT use on basic services by $300,000.

Whatever is left is used to support the PVP, and in recent years that excess hasn’t been sufficient enough for the Petaluma Downtown Association, which operates the visitors program.

“Petaluma is very charming but we’re missing the boat,” said PDA president Holly Wick.

She estimated “10 to 15 percent” of revenue for downtown retailers comes from tourists, and believes a more future-minded approach to promoting the city will enhance the experience for residents that want to see a visibly cleaner community.

“I think it’s really important that we do everything we can to compete with other areas,” Wick said.

Mayor David Glass met with some of the district proponents this week at the new Hampton Inn to hear the merits of the proposal before the city council discusses it on July 16. The city is not considering a sales tax measure this year.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma debate: Who should pay for affordable housing?
Petaluma hotel operators propose fee to promote city
32 inspiring North Coast staycation ideas
A visit to Petaluma’s iconic Mario and John’s Tavern
Driver gets 3 years in Petaluma area crash that hurt 4 cyclists

Glass has advocated for increasing the TOT in the past, and said “we desperately need money as a city.” As pension obligations continue to cast a shadow on budgets throughout the state, the occupancy tax has become a vital source of revenue.

By the end of the fiscal year 2017, the TOT generated $2.9 million and is expected to grow to $4 million at its current rate for 2018. Despite limited promotion, travel impacts have been increasing, so walking away from a potential tax increase on tourists might not be as easy to do.

“I’m not ready to say this is where we’re ready to go and this is what we’re going to advocate for,” Glass said of the meeting. “But it was helpful to hear what they had to say.”

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma debate: Who should pay for affordable housing?
A visit to Petaluma’s iconic Mario and John’s Tavern
The Rivertown Revival Returns
Petaluma hotel operators propose fee to promote city
32 inspiring North Coast staycation ideas
Locals rally around kidney donation for Waldron
Historic photos of summer fun in Sonoma County
Driver gets 3 years in Petaluma area crash that hurt 4 cyclists