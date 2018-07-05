Petaluma hotel operators propose fee to promote city

Members of Petaluma’s tourism industry are gearing up for a city council discussion this month that will weigh the city’s need for additional tax revenue against the industry’s desire to enhance its marketing efforts, hoping that better promotion could translate to a stronger economy.

Hoteliers, restaurateurs and retailers are rallying support for a tourism improvement district, or TID, that will be comprised of all hotels and lodging establishments in Petaluma, and funded by a 2 percent tax on all room rentals. The funds will be used to market the city on a larger scale as well as potential beautification projects often pushed back by a cash-strapped city budget.

The commercial district would also set aside $100,000 annually for periodic dredging of the Petaluma River.

The concept, as Quality Inn Petaluma owner Kirk Lok put it, was better marketing leads to a healthy business community and, in turn, bolsters the overall economy. The city would get a boost from the increased sales tax receipts from tourist spending, and then save the money it spends on promotions, which amounts to roughly $600,000, according to hotel owners.

Similar districts have been successful in neighboring communities like Sonoma, Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, Lok said.

“(The city is) spending pretty close to a half-million dollars on things we can take over right away, whether it’s funding the PVP (Petaluma Visitors Program), the downtown cleaning and maintenance,” he said.

Lok, who is leading the group of business owners pursuing the TID, projected the tax would generate $800,000, and $248,000 of that will be put aside to finance the PVP, relieving the city of that General Fund obligation.

Formation of the TID would require a majority vote by all of the city’s hotel owners. The district would then be governed by a board of directors, made up of representatives of various stakeholders.

The tourism proposal is a preemptive strike against a potential increase in the transient occupancy tax – something local officials have been toying with as an option to generate more revenue. The TOT, which is currently at 10 percent, is collected from guests staying at hotels, inns, campgrounds and short-term vacation rentals, and increasing it requires approval by a simple majority of voters.

However, the city has the authority to use the TOT proceeds for any governmental purpose, and retains a share to fund many basic services. Over the last three years, occupancy taxes have been used for building projects and financing police and fire truck replacements. In the upcoming fiscal year the city plans on increasing its TOT use on basic services by $300,000.

Whatever is left is used to support the PVP, and in recent years that excess hasn’t been sufficient enough for the Petaluma Downtown Association, which operates the visitors program.

“Petaluma is very charming but we’re missing the boat,” said PDA president Holly Wick.

She estimated “10 to 15 percent” of revenue for downtown retailers comes from tourists, and believes a more future-minded approach to promoting the city will enhance the experience for residents that want to see a visibly cleaner community.

“I think it’s really important that we do everything we can to compete with other areas,” Wick said.

Mayor David Glass met with some of the district proponents this week at the new Hampton Inn to hear the merits of the proposal before the city council discusses it on July 16. The city is not considering a sales tax measure this year.