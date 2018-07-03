John Burns, publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier since 1999, recently announced his impending retirement — and this month will officially “stop the presses” on a nearly four-decade career of late-night deadlines, inky fingertips and as a passionate promoter of quality journalism throughout the North Bay. Burns’s last day at the paper will be July 13.

Stepping in to take the reins of the publisher duties at the Argus-Courier will be a familiar name to longtime readers — Emily Charrier. Charrier, a graduate of the University of Oregon, got her start on the North Bay journalism scene as a reporter at the twice-weekly Sonoma Index-Tribune in the Sonoma Valley, before coming on board the Argus-Courier as managing editor in 2013.

In 2015, Charrier bid farewell to the gentle climes of Sonoma County for a gig in Dallas, Texas, where she served first as managing editor and later as publisher of Advocate Media. At Advocate she oversaw production of four monthly magazines that offered hyper-local coverage of different Dallas neighborhoods. She moved back to the North Bay earlier this year to be closer to family.

Charrier said that when Burns recommended her to assume publisher responsibilities at the Argus, she “could not have been more honored.”

“I feel like I grew up at this paper, where I led my first ever news team,” said Charrier. “I was lucky enough to learn from John, who taught me to lead with a focus on community and kindness above all else.”

Added Charrier: “I know I am stepping into some huge shoes but (Burns) promises me he’s only a phone call away.”

Looking back on his tenure at the Argus, Burns said he “could not be more proud of our team’s continuous achievements to better our community with award-winning journalism, results-based advertising services, continuous digital innovation and dedicated customer service.”

Burns said he is “confident (Charrier) will carry on that tradition and I wish her all the best.”

“The most difficult part of this change is that I will be leaving my longtime newspaper family that has some of the brightest, most hard-working and congenial people I have ever known,” said Burns. “I thank them all for making the Argus-Courier a wonderful and rewarding place at which to work.”

Burns said he plans to stay involved in various Petaluma community groups, including the Petaluma Valley Rotary Club and the Petaluma Educational Foundation.