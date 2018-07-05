Police log June 27 to July 2

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, June 27

12:18 p.m.: Morgan A. Ford, 29, of Petaluma was arrested at 4995 Petaluma Blvd. N. for possession of a narcotic, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, two counts of violating probation and driving with a suspended license.

12:19 p.m.: Alex J. Anderson, 27, of Santa Rosa was cited at 4995 Petaluma Blvd. N. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

12:22 p.m.: Brian P. Duncan, 40, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 1160 Industrial Ave. for trespassing.

5:41 p.m.: Beatriz M. Davila, 46, of Petaluma was arrested at 389 S. McDowell Blvd. for robbery and a bench warrant.

11:53 p.m.: Ronald D. Stamp Jr., 34, of Petaluma was arrested at 389 S. McDowell Blvd. for carrying a concealed dirk and violation of probation.

Thursday, June 28

7:55 a.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Kenilworth Drive and East Washington Boulevard for battery and damaging a wireless communication device.

9:06 a.m.: Steven A. Sotoygama, 36, of Petaluma was arrested on the Lynch Creek Trail for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, loitering and placing a pollutant near state waters.

10:48 a.m.: Paulina Saldana, 18, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Dana Street and Wooddale Drive for obstruction of justice and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

1:29 p.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was arrested at 969 Petaluma Blvd. N. for vandalism.

2:26 p.m.: Amber F. Gonterman, 21, identified as a transient, was arrested at 291 N. McDowell Blvd. for public intoxication and violation of probation.

5:15 p.m.: A 13-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Caulfield Lane and Garfield Drive for failure to obey an order from juvenile court.

6:01 p.m.: Jenna A. Terry, 26, of Petaluma was arrested at 389 S. McDowell Blvd. for shoplifting and violation of probation.

Friday, June 29

10:14 p.m.: Keith W. Tinney, 34, of Covelo was arrested at 381 S. McDowell Blvd. for possession of more than 28.5 grams of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.

Saturday, June 30

9:32 p.m.: Jade A. Eriksson, 23, of Petaluma was arrested on Phillips Avenue for domestic battery and child endangerment.

11:43 p.m.: Jacob Scott, 22, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Gossage Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard North for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sunday, July 1

1:59 a.m.: Eli N. Mayer, 22, of San Rafael was arrested at the corner of Johnson Drive and East Washington Street for possession of a narcotic and driving under the influence of alcohol.

2:18 a.m.: Devin M. Luna, 23, of Rohnert Park was arrested at the corner of Johnson Drive and East Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

2:24 a.m.: Gordon A. Groebe, 59, of Novato was arrested at the corner of Payran Street and East Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.