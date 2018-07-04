The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.
A fire destroyed a tent trailer at the KOA campground in Petaluma Tuesday night, authorities said.
Fire crews responded at 6:11 p.m. to the blaze at the campground located at 20 Rainsville Road. Smoke could be seen by nearby drivers on Highway 101.
The fire was under control within minutes and limited to the tent trailer, said Battalion Chief Mike Medeiros of the Petaluma Fire Department. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Medeiros said.