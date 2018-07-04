Guide to Fourth of July fireworks, fun in Sonoma County

The Fourth of July falls midweek this year, but the fun begins this weekend with live music, fireworks and a flotilla of lighted floats on the Russian River.

Patriotic festivities continue through Wednesday, from old-fashioned hometown parades to a rousing stage production celebrating the spirit of America with the Santa Rosa Symphony and Transcendence Theatre Company.

For those who really love gazing skyward to say “oooh” and “ahhh,” it’s possible to catch fireworks shows on four separate nights.

Several events are free; proceeds from others support local service projects and charities.

Most events prohibit tailgating, outside alcohol, pets and personal fireworks. Check venues for details. Here’s a look at Independence Day festivities:

Wednesday, July 4

Calistoga

Visit Calistoga in Napa Valley for the town’s “Star-Spangled Social” on Wednesday), sponsored by the Napa County Fair Association.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a parade through downtown Calistoga. At noon, gates open for a carnival, live music, contests and food at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., Calistoga. A fireworks show follows when it gets dark.

Admission is $15 advance, $20 at the gate. Children under 5 admitted free.

Details: celebratenapavalley.org/social

Cloverdale

The Cloverdale Lions Club Fourth of July fireworks display gets underway at dusk Wednesday at the Cloverdale High School football field, 509 N. Cloverdale Blvd.

A decades-old tradition, the show is free of charge, with donations accepted.

Details: 707-894-4470, cloverdalechamber.com

Forestville

The Forestville Certified Farmers Market holds a holiday pig roast (with oysters, hotdogs and more) from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Forestville Downtown Park, 6690 Highway 116.

Joy Ride and Dog Gone Ornery will provide live music. Admission is free.

Details: 707-481-3565, forestvillefarmersmarket.com

Healdsburg

The holiday fun begins with the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise and the City of Healdsburg’s “Kid’s Parade and Duck Dash” from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m., with sign-ups an hour before.

Admission is free.

Prizes will be awarded for best costumes and best bike decorations. The Russian River Ramblers and the Healdsburg Community Band will provide live music.

Baseball fans can catch the all-American pastime in action as the Healdsburg Prune Packers takes the diamond at 5 p.m. Wednesday at historic Recreation Park, 515 Piper St. Tickets are $5 general, free for kids under 12.

Fourth of July celebrants can gather Wednesday night at the baseball field at Healdsburg High School, 1024 Prince Ave., for the American Legion Sotoyome Post 111 fireworks show that begins at 9:30 p.m.

The 40-minute show is free of charge, with donations accepted.

Details: rotaryclubofhealdsburgsunrise.org, prunepackers.org, healdsburgfireworks.org

Kenwood

The Independence Day fun in Kenwood begins with the 30th annual pancake breakfast and silent auction from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Kenwood Community Church garden, 9637 Channing Row.

Watch or join the Kenwood 3K and 10K footrace departing at 7:30 a.m. at Kenwood Plaza Park, 200 Warm Springs Road.

The “Kenwood Fourth of July Hometown Parade” begins at 10:30 a.m., circling around Plaza Park, followed by live music and food at the “Rotary Club Barbecue and Family Fun” celebration at 11:30 a.m. Admission is free.

Details: kenwoodparade.com

Petaluma