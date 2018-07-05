The kids are out of school and the temperatures are high -- it is officially summer in Sonoma County.

From Cloverdale to Petaluma, locals are hopping in pools, slurping down shakes and floating down the Russian River.

Things haven’t changed much in the past century. Fashions are different, but pastimes are not. We still visit to the beach, take swimming lessons and go camping just like residents did way back when.

Step in our time machine and see how Sonoma County residents celebrated summer back in the day.