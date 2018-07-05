(1 of ) Take a hike! For beautiful scenery, try Quarryhill Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen (pictured). To escape the heat, visit the awe-inspiring Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve. (PD FILE)
(2 of ) Trying to save some money this year? No money for vacation travel? Try out these great North Coast staycation ideas for the ultimate vacation that doesn't break the bank. Escape the heat and go on a weekend camping trip to the coast. In Mendocino County try the Westport Beach RV & Campgrounds or Russian Gulch State Park. In Sonoma, try Doran Regional Park or Wright's Beach Campground. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(3 of ) In this photo, staycationers lounge by the pool at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(4 of ) Be a kid again- camp out in your backyard! Feel the adventure of camping without leaving your own backyard. Great for adults and kids, alike.
(5 of ) Watch a free outdoor movie - Tuesday nights in the Windsor Town Green until July 31 and Friday nights in Santa Rosa's Howarth Park until Sept. 21. (PD FILE, 2006)
(6 of ) Go on a historical walking tour. The Petaluma Museum offers free walking tours of historic Petaluma led by costumed docents, most Saturdays, May through October. For more information call 778-4398 or visit www.petalumamuseum.com. (PD FILE)
(7 of ) Try stand up paddle boarding at Riverfront Regional Park. For more information contact russianriverpaddleboards.com. (BETH SCHLANKER/ PD FILE)
(8 of ) Peruse the "Peanuts" art and learn more about the comic strip's rich history at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa. For more information visit schulzmuseum.org. (PD FILE)
(9 of ) Go to a festival! The Petaluma Music Festival is Aug. 4, the Gravenstein Apple Fair is Aug. 11 & 12, and the Huichica Music Festival (pictured) is Aug. 24-26. (JEREMY PORTJE/ FOR THE PD)
(10 of ) Visit the Occidental redwoods and seek adventure 250 feet above the forest floor! Zipline through the forest with Sonoma Canopy Tours. For more information visit sonomacanopytours.com. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(11 of ) Take a dip in the Pacific - if you dare to brave the chilly waters! Or, better yet, keep warm and dry on the sandy shore. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(12 of ) Splurge on a spa day. Here is the meditation garden at Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary in Freestone. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(13 of ) Don’t have the extra bucks for a spa? Give yourselves a makeover at home.
(14 of ) Enjoy an afternoon shopping and dining at the Barlow Center in Sebastopol. Try some of their popular boutiques, like Soap Cauldron, or eat at one of their delicious cafes, like Zazu Kitchen + Farm. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(15 of ) Visit Orr Hot Springs in Mendocino for a little rest and relaxation.
(16 of ) Have a picnic at the plazas in Healdsburg or Sonoma. Top it off with some of Sonoma County's staples: wine and cheese. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(17 of ) Go surfing at Salmon Creek State Beach, north of Bodega Bay. (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE)
(18 of ) Board the beer bus and tour local breweries with North Bay Brewery Tours. Sample some of the finest craft beer the North Bay has to offer! For more information visit northbaybrewerytours.com. (PD FILE)
(19 of ) Watch a show at the Green Music Center at SSU in Rohnert Park on a warm night under the stars. Snag some tickets for one of their many concerts, including Hunter Hayes on Aug. 10 and Boyz II Men on Aug. 16. For more information visit gmc.sonoma.edu/Summer2018. (Photo by Nikki Anderson)
(20 of ) Stroll through the peaceful gardens at Cornerstone Sonoma. (ROBBI PENGELLY/ INDEX-TRIBUNE)
(21 of ) Take in the awe-inspiring beauty of the majestic redwoods at Armstrong Redwood State Natural Reserve in Guerneville. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(22 of ) Catch a live performance of Transcendence Theatre Company at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen. Fore more information visit transcendencetheatre.org. (Photo by Rebecca Jane Call)
(23 of ) Go fishing on the Russian River. Try to catch some of the river's famed salmon and steelhead. (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD FILE)
(24 of ) Rent a canoe or kayak and cruise down the Russian River with Burke's Canoe Trips in Forestville or River’s Edge in Healdsburg. For more information visit www.burkescanoetrips.com and riversedgekayakandcanoe.com. (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE)
(25 of ) Pretend you're a tourist in Healdsburg, then take an Uber home. Some popular tourist boutiques to visit are One World Fair Trade and Zizi. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(26 of ) Go for a bike ride along the Coastal Trail in Fort Bragg. (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE)
(27 of ) Dance your heart out when you attend one of the weekly free live music events around Sonoma County- Funky Fridays (pictured), Friday Night Live in Cloverdale, Tuesdays in the Plaza in Healdsburg, or Summer Nights on the Green in Windsor. (PD FILE)
(28 of ) Have some hair-raising fun, go for spin on some of the rides at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa from Aug. 2-12. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(29 of ) Watch drivers go wild at the Destruction Derby at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa on Sunday, Aug. 12. (PD FILE)
(30 of ) Explore Sonoma's very own Serengeti! Live the wild life and splurge on a visit to Safari West in Santa Rosa. (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR THE PD)
(31 of ) Let the sounds of Africa's wild safari lull you to sleep. Spend a little more and rent one of Safari West’s on-site cabins. (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR THE PD)
(32 of ) Cozy up with a good book on the beach. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)