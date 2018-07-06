The County fire burning in Napa and Yolo counties consumed nine structures overnight and grew to 88,375 acres while containment was boosted to 37 percent, Cal Fire said.

The fire that’s burning east of Lake Berryessa grew 375 acres overnight, while containment increased four percent. That growth was in the steep and rugged terrain northeast of the town of Gunida along Highway 16, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.

“It’s burning in the rural areas and there aren’t a lot of structures in that area,” Powers said. “It’s active in the north east portion (today.)”

Friday morning, flames were threatening 110 structures – down 880 buildings from Thursday morning, Cal Fire said. It was not immediately clear in which areas of the fire the nine structures burned or what types of buildings they were, said spokesman Anthony Brown.

Total containment isn’t expected until July 12, Cal Fire said. That date was pushed back from the previously estimated July 10 containment because of challenges with acreage and steep terrain, Brown said.

Containment is mostly on the south end of the fire, along Highway 128 near the Monticello Dam and Winters, Brown said.

Overnight, ground crews and bulldozers worked to put in place new containment lines, Brown said. Teams have started to survey damage from the fire, which has been burning since Saturday, Cal Fire said.

Weather conditions Friday were expected to be favorable, Brown said, though the weekend’s forecast for hotter and dryer weather was a concern.

“We do know it’s going to heat up a little bit this weekend, so we’ll try to get out there and use the weather to our advantage today,” Brown said.

More than 3,800 firefighters are assigned to the blaze, with 307 engines, 53 water tenders, 19 helicopters, 86 hand crews and 72 bulldozers.

No injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, in Lake County, the Pawnee fire is also expected to be fully contained Tuesday, Cal Fire said. The blaze northeast of Clearlake Oaks has consumed 15,000 acres and was 92 percent contained Thursday night, when the latest update was released.

Thursday night, more than 800 personnel were still assigned to the fire that ignited June 23, including 22 engines, 13 water tenders, 1 helicopter and 13 hand crews, Cal Fire said. The fire has destroyed 22 structures and damaged six. One firefighter was injured.

