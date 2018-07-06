Petaluma police are searching for a man with a “baby face” who’s suspected of robbing a bank Friday morning.
Just before 11 a.m., a man walked into the Umpqua Bank in the 200 block of Western Avenue and handed the teller a note, Petaluma police said in a news release. The note stating that the heist wasn’t a joke and demanded large bills, police said.
No weapon was seen during the incident, and the man was last spotted on foot headed southbound on Keller Street, police said. Officers arrived “almost immediately” but couldn’t find him.
Police described the suspect as a thin white man in his late teens or early 20s, with a clean-shaven “baby face” and blond hair. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball hat with a white square emblem and black backpack.
If anyone recognizes the suspect in the photo are asked to contact Sgt. Paul Gilman at 707-778-4415 or 707-778-4326.