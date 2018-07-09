Firefighters have completely contained the 15,185-acre Pawnee fire in Lake County two weeks after flames that erupted in hot, dry conditions spread smoke and fear among wildfire-weary residents.
But the enormous, week-old County fire in neighboring Yolo and Napa counties continued to menace rural residents north and east of Lake Berryessa, though crews were slowly gaining the upper hand, Cal Fire officials said late Sunday.
The County fire has now topped 90,000 acres and destroyed at least 16 structures. Damage assessment crews were still surveying the area, so the figure could rise, Cal Fire said.
The fire still threatened 96 structures as of Sunday evening.
But Cal Fire said the blaze, which started June 30, was 65 percent contained. Full containment is expected Thursday.
Nearly 2,700 fire personnel were assigned to the firefight, but steep and inaccessible terrain in the northern area presented challenges. Very hot, dry and breezy conditions also were deemed a continued risk factor, Cal Fire said.
Weather conditions could increase smoke production in the region and influence fire activity before the blaze is put out, fire officials said.