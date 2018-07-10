(1 of ) A Russian River beach scene from the 1950s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) A postcard of boaters on the Russian River at Hilton Beach in 1940. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) A group portrait next to the fountain at the Agua Caliente Springs Resort in 1909. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) A postcard view of the Sonoma County Courthouse and Santa Rosa Bank in 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) A fisherman displays his catch outside the Fitch Mountain Tavern on the Russian River in 1909. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) An interior shot of the Sonoma County Courthouse in Santa Rosa, circa 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) A postcard of Luther Burbank’s home and garden in Santa Rosa, circa 1955. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) Luther Burbanks experimental garden in Santa Rosa in 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) Boating on Russian River near the Northwestern Pacific Railroad line in 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) Russell's Auto Stage is parked outside Clifford & McConnell Electric Hotel in Forestville in 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) A postcard of Whitney Falls on Sonoma Mountain in 1907. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) Mrs. R.E. Dowdall was the proprietor of the Glen View Villa in Glen Ellen in 1900. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) Sonoma’s Buena Vista Castle, the residence of H. Cailleand in the early 1900s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) A postcard of Hacienda Beach near Guerneville in 1965. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) Looking north up Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa from the courthouse in 1955. The photo shows Exchange Bank, Karl's Shoes, H.W. Jacob Electric Shop and Healey Shoes. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) Olsen's Motel and Auto Court in Petaluma circa 1954. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) A 1943 postcard of Healdsburg Memorial beach. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) A photo postcard of the Vallejo Homestead in 1942. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) A 1932 comical postcard of people wearing costumes for Mardi Gras in Rio Nido. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) A postcard of Luther Burbank’s home and gardens in 1930. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) A motorboat excursion leaving Johnson's Beach in Guerneville in 1935. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) Mille's Motion Picture Co. filming the movie "Braveheart" in 1925 at Neeley’s Beach in Guerneville. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) Murphy's Beach in Guerneville on July 19, 1918. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(24 of ) A petrified redwood nicknamed the "Pride of the Forest" at the Petrified Forest in Calistoga in 1917. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(25 of ) The now-defunct Robert Ripley Memorial Museum, formerly the Baptist Church of the One Tree, opened to the public in June 1971. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(26 of ) A photographic postcard of Rose Carnival Queen Irene taken in May 1917. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(27 of ) A landscape scene of the Russian River above Guerneville in 1911. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(28 of ) An exterior view of the Elim Grove Hotel in Cazadero circa 1911. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(29 of ) The Dammeheim Summer Resort in 1911. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)