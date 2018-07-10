(1 of ) Don't let your age get you down; Wine Country fun doesn't always need to involve wine. Immerse yourself in some of Sonoma County's best attractions, like the redwoods. Tourists come from around the world to stand in awe of California's expansive redwood forest. Visit Armstrong woods and take a walk through the gigantic trees. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Check out a local festival: For some fun- and quintessentially Sonoma County- suggestions, try the Gravenstein Apple Fair on Aug. 11 & 1 or the Russian River Jazz Festival on Sept. 8 & 9. For more Sonoma County festivals, visit www.sonomacounty.com. (Darryl Bush / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Try out a new bike trail: Hop on your bike and explore all of Sonoma County's beautiful nature scenes. For a fun day trip, try the West County Regional Trail that weaves through Sebastopol, Graton, and Forestville, and stop off at the Willow Wood Market Cafe in Graton for a light lunch. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) See a movie: Unleash your inner film geek at one of Sonoma County's various movie theaters. For something a little more vintage, try the Santa Rosa Roxy's CULT Classics series; if you're looking to save some cash, check out an older movie at the Santa Rosa 3rd Street Cinema- but, regardless of where you go, make sure to sneak in your own snacks. (Photo courtesy of Rialto Cinemas)
(5 of ) Go cheese tasting: Who says wine is the only thing you can taste in Sonoma County? Step out of the box and go on a cheese binge. Follow the classic 'California Cheese Trail,' through Sonoma and taste some of the finest cheeses the county has to offer, from Achadinha Cheese Company to McClelland's Dairy. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Take a trip to Spring Lake: Spring Lake Regional Park is one of the most versatile spots in Sonoma County. Visit the park and explore your options: dive into Spring Lake, hike or bike through Howarth Park, fish in one of the surrounding bodies of water, boat or paddle board in the lagoon, or picnic on the beachy shores. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Visit the city: Drive across the Golden Gate Bridge and take a trip to San Francisco. Pretend you're a tourist and catch a Giant's game, visit Fisherman's Wharf, or twist and turn your way down Lombard street. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Take a canoe trip: Calling all nature lovers- rent a boat and float through some of Sonoma County's most beautiful scenery. The Laguna de Santa Rosa, one of Sonoma County's most picturesque boating spots, is also a popular biking, hiking, and picnic spot. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Skate the night away at Cal Skate: Feeling a little retro? Take a trip to Cal Skate in Rohnert Park. Check out one of their themed nights, like Harry Potter skate night for all you magic fans. Glide across the floor under the ever-changing colored lights- just try not to fall. (Photo courtesy of Cal Skate)
(10 of ) Take a trip to the river: Savor the summer away on the banks of the Russian River. Lounge on the sand, float over the water, or tan on the beach. Stop off at Amy's Wicked Slush right off the beach in Healdsberg for a cool treat on a hot summer day. (Sonoma Magazine)
(11 of ) Take a movie tour: Sonoma County has a rich film history that rivals even that of Hollywood. Tour some of the county's famous movie spots, like the school from 13 Reasons Why, the church from The Birds, or the video store from Scream. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Give back to the community: There's nothing more rewarding than volunteering; find a cause you're passionate about and give back. There are plenty of local charities looking for younger volunteers, and it's a great way to boost your resume while being a good person. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Take a hike: Take advantage of Sonoma County's world-class trails. Walk anywhere from the vineyards to the beach. Some local favorites are Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, Taylor Mountain Regional Park, and the Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Go out to brunch: Grab your friends and partake in the quintessential millennial meal. Check out some local Sonoma County favorites, like Dierk's Parkside Cafe, Hank's Creekside Restaurant, and The Spinster Sisters. Just don't forget to snap a classic brunch selfie for your Snapchat story. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Go shopping: Take a stroll downtown and head to some of the cutest boutique shops across the county. Let your shopaholic self run wild as you partake in some classic retail therapy. Not feeling like breaking the bank? Grab the cutest clothes you can find, head to the dressing room, and have a secret photo shoot. You can still get a classy Instagram shot without spending $200 on that cute dress. (Erik Castro / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Visit the Epicenter in Santa Rosa: Epicenter isn't just a place for indoor soccer and sports- here, you can go bowling, play laser tag, or spend hours in their state of the art arcade. Don't worry if sports aren't your thing; Epicenter has something fun for everyone. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Go to the beach: California is known for its world class beaches, so take advantage of it and unleash your inner beach bum. Soak up some sun, or maybe pic up a new hobby, like surfing. Check out some local favorites like Goat Rock Beach and Gualala Point Regional Park. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Catch a show at the Green Music Center: You don't have to be a Sonoma State student to enjoy all the green has to offer. From concerts to movies to stand-up comedians, the Green Music Center is sure to have something right up your ally. (Nikki Anderson / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Be a kid again, go mini golfing: Check out Scandia Family Fun Center in Rohnert Park for some seriously fun mini golf challenges. Not into golfing? Channel your inner Mario Cart-lover and race some of the facility's go-karts- just try not to crash. (Jeff Kan Lee / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Try a different kind of brew: Don't feel left out because you can't get into Sonoma County's finest breweries, check out some of Sonoma County's finest coffee shops. Brew and A'roma Rosters are good places to eat, study, or hang out with friends over a cup of joe. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Have a photoshoot at Luther Burbank Home & Gardens: Grab your friends and your camera and head over to Luther Burbank's famous garden. Pose in front of the gigantic cactus or under the classic white arches for an automatically cute Instagram post. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)