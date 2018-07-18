New Petaluma farmer’s market at The Block

The Block — Petaluma will host a Monday Farmers Market, starting July 16, and continuing through the summer and fall. Visit their website or Facebook page for a complete line-up of live music, great food, craft vendors, and of course, their excellent selection of beer.

Mariposa Ice Creamery will be serving some of their incredible juice bars at Rivertown Revival, this Saturday, July 14. Because Three Twins is one of the main sponsors, Mariposa will only have their juice bars on hand, but even those are incredible. If you can’t make the event, or want to also enjoy their great ice cream, Penngrove Market is the only retailer that carries their stuff, so head out to Penngrove to check them, and plenty of other local food purveyors out.

Speaking of sorbet and juice bars, I recently saw some internet click-bait stating, “8 watermelon recipes to have on hand.” That seriously cracked me up, because it’s watermelon folks. You slice it up and you eat it. Can you add it to tons of other things? Sure. Can you shape it to look like a shark, hollow it out, and refill it with a variety of other balled melons? Sure. But come on, it’s watermelon. We don’t need to have 8 recipes on hand in order to deal with watermelon. What we need on hand is a garden hose in order to wash our faces after this warm-weather afternoon snack.

Back to Mariposa’s juice bars, owner Pilar McGoldrick-Bernard showed her true fruity colors when she recently helped out a Petaluma Foodie group member who was in desperate need of sorbet for the 4th of July. Although not regularly open to the public, Pilar saw the woman’s post on Facebook, and reached out to let her know she had some on hand. Pilar made special arrangements with her staff to open her commercial kitchen for pick-up and even followed up afterwards to make sure everything turned out okay, which it did. You gotta love our Petaluma food community.

101 North helps local animals

We stopped by the Petaluma Animal Shelter last weekend to drop off some donations and learned that the public can sponsor an animal’s adoption fees. This makes it that much easier for adopters to give these furry friends a home because they can save the extra cash for food, beds and other things to help make their new pet more at home.

We were pleasantly surprised to see that 101 North Brewing Co. is currently sponsoring several of the dogs at PAS. It was heartwarming to see this small business going above and beyond to support our local community in this way.

Although we did not come home with a new pet, we were particularly affected by a big sweetheart of an American Bulldog mix named Rosco, whose adoption fees are being sponsored by someone named Sarah. While many of the other pups were barking away, Rosco just wanted to love, rubbing up against his fence so we could scratch him, and was showing so much personality that if our yard were one square foot bigger, we would have brought him home.

The shelter also offers what they call “field trip foster,” which allows you to take a pup out for a walk or two, as well as “overnight foster,” which gives you an opportunity to take a pup for a true test drive to see if they will fit in with your space and your family.