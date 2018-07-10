Speeding on Tomales‑Petaluma Road Monday afternoon, a Petaluma motorcycle rider crossed double yellow lines into the path of an SUV and was killed in the collision, the CHP said Tuesday.
Martin Rodriguez‑Signor, 23, was riding his newly bought 2019 Triumph Speed Triple sport motorcycle mid afternoon on the rural country road, according to the CHP. He’d been traveling at a high rate of speed when the bike crossed into the opposite lane. It then hit the right side of an oncoming 2018 Toyota Highlander, which was going about 50 mph.
The impact threw Rodriguez‑Signor onto the shoulder and he was declared dead at the scene.
SUV driver Jack Ramey, 62, of Dillon Beach wasn’t injured, the CHP said.
The Marin County crash happened near Twin Bridge Road in Chileno Valley. The crash was reported at 3:33 p.m.