s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

New hotel opens in Petaluma’s Silk Mill

YOUSEF BAIG

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | July 12, 2018, 9:09AM

| Updated 3 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

After multiple delays due to uncooperative weather and unexpected snafus in construction, the historic landmark that was once a silk mill has finally found new life – this time as Hampton Inn Petaluma.

The repurposed brick building opened its doors at 450 Jefferson St. on June 29, providing East Petaluma with centralized lodging waking distance from downtown, the fairgrounds and the SMART station.

“Opening the Hampton Inn Petaluma in the old Silk Mill is very exciting for myself, and an opportunity to open a new hotel, which is something I’ve never done before,” said general manager Max Childs. “This is a whole new challenge for me.”

Over the last three years, the hotel suffered a series of setbacks during construction. Record rains in early 2017 and October’s firestorm didn’t do the developer, BPR Properties, any favors with meeting its timetable. Unforeseen retrofit issues and utility delays also caused delays.

“When you’re retrofitting a building like this, you never know what you’re going to run into,” Childs said. “They’ve had a few of those (moments), but so far they haven’t found any ghosts or anything like that.”

The building was originally constructed in 1892 as the Carlson-Currier Silk Mill, and was named a national historic landmark in 1986. Before the last 11 years of vacancy, the building housed a cord factory until 2007.

Childs, who spent 12 years managing the Courtyard by Marriott Santa Rosa, is leading the hospitality efforts of a 75-room hotel split between two floors.

Many of the rooms feature exposed brick walls, juxtaposing the historic appeal of the building with contemporary design.

Lining the hallways are original pillars, bolstered and painted to bear the weight of the building’s new tenants. The factory’s smoke stack and two towers were kept to maintain some structural resemblance.

Each room has 14-foot high ceilings, and is about 450 square feet in width.

In each room, iconic images of Petaluma landmarks adorn the walls, and scattering the light through the windows are curtains printed with a map of the city.

“It’s all about Petaluma,” Childs said.

While each room has all the usual amenities like a TV and mini-fridge, the eight suites are where the contrast becomes apparent. Some of the rooms have a wet bar, wine fridge and living area separate from the bedroom.

Around the corner from the lobby and front desk is a full bar and dining area where the hotel provides a complimentary breakfast – complete with waffles, eggs, breakfast meats, cereal and juice.

Seven of the rooms are still unfinished. Outside, construction also carries on as BPR looks to finish the parking lot and park area, but Childs said there will be a fountain and fire pit for guests to relax outdoors. Some of the sidewalks through the properties have lights hanging overhead, giving it a new look at night.

There is also a charging station for electric vehicles.

Childs said the response from guests has been “positive,” and many curious locals have already booked rooms just to have a chance to experience the new form of the historic building.

This week the hotel sold out its rooms for the first time, and Childs is hopeful that trend will continue.

“For us to come in and turn the lights back on and have a presence — I think it’s going to do great things for this area,” he said.

Most Popular Stories
New hotel opens in Petaluma’s Silk Mill
DOJ report shows hate crimes spike in county, especially in Petaluma
Petaluma debates fireworks ban amid wildfire danger
Lions? Bears? Bobcats? Urban sightings elicit thrill, alarm
Petaluma Arts Center lays off staff as it wrestles with financial problems

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

Most Popular Stories
New hotel opens in Petaluma’s Silk Mill
Petaluma debates fireworks ban amid wildfire danger
DOJ report shows hate crimes spike in county, especially in Petaluma
Lions? Bears? Bobcats? Urban sightings elicit thrill, alarm
The Historic Bars of Petaluma: Gags, ghosts and good people
Cal Fire: County fire caused by improperly installed electric fencing
October fire survivors raise alarm over California’s move to reform liability laws
‘Rain on Tap,’ Beer & Bingo, and a PTA Paintball Party