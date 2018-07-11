s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

DOJ report shows hate crimes spike in county, especially in Petaluma

NASHELLY CHAVEZ

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 11, 2018, 9:23AM

X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Hate crimes jumped sharply in Sonoma County last year, mirroring a statewide increase in crimes against people targeted for their race, sexual orientation, religion or gender, according to a new state report.

Sixteen hate crimes were reported to Sonoma County authorities in 2017, up from 10 the previous year, the state Department of Justice reported Monday. Half of those incidents happened in Petaluma, which reported only one hate crime the previous year.

The remaining crimes occurred in unincorporated Sonoma County, Santa Rosa and Windsor.

Local and state authorities on Tuesday could not detail the nature of the crimes in Sonoma County or explain the reasons for the increase.

Statewide, hate crimes increased by double-digits for the third consecutive year, rising 17.4 percent last year.

Just over half of the crimes statewide involved bias against race, ethnicity or national origin, the report shows. Nearly a quarter of the crimes targeted people based on their sexual orientation.

Christian Sullberg, president of Positive Images, a Santa-Rosa based support and advocacy center for LGBTQ youth, said Sonoma County is generally a great area to live for people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. But it is also home to people who “have that aggression,” he said.

“We are definitely hearing from our membership that the amount of hate and discrimination has been more than in the past,” Sullberg said.

He added that some LGBTQ-identifying people may be reluctant to report a hate crime after seeing negative interactions between police officers and other members of the LGBTQ community in the news, or for fear that they may be misgendered by an officer.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Harris said she encouraged community members to report crimes, regardless of their background.

“We want to help you and we want to help prevent that from happening to another person later on,” Harris said.

She was not able to provide information about the hate crimes referred to in the DOJ report on short notice, she said.

Petaluma reported eight bias-based crimes last year involving eight suspects and 10 victims, the DOJ said. Five hate crimes were reported in the unincorporated county last year, while Santa Rosa saw two and Windsor one.

Only one case was referred to the District Attorney’s Office and later charges were filed by prosecutors, the DOJ report said.

Brian Staebell, chief deputy district attorney for the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, could not provide details on the case Tuesday. He said it was difficult to determine the accuracy of the data without being able to look back at the particular cases referenced in the DOJ report, as well as examining the context of those cases.

“The standard to meet is very high,” he said of hate crimes generally. “What the actual statute requires is, basically, we have to have the evidence to be able to prove a person’s particular intent to commit the crime.”

The report, titled “Hate Crime in California,” comes on the heels of a profanity-laced viral video last week that documented a man disrupting a Petaluma family’s Fourth of July celebration to complain about hearing Spanish music coming from their home.

Most Popular Stories
DOJ report shows hate crimes spike in county, especially in Petaluma
At Brasil BBQ in Petaluma, meat is king
Sonoma County declares homeless emergency
Petaluma Arts Center lays off staff as it wrestles with financial problems
Sonoma County supervisors approve ballot measure to support local parks

Though Petaluma police responded and took notes about the incident, the department determined the man had not committed a crime by knocking on the family’s door, and then walking away after speaking to them.

Most Popular Stories
DOJ report shows hate crimes spike in county, especially in Petaluma
Petaluma Arts Center lays off staff as it wrestles with financial problems
At Brasil BBQ in Petaluma, meat is king
Sonoma County declares homeless emergency
Sonoma County supervisors approve ballot measure to support local parks
21 things to do in Sonoma County if you’re under 21
Sonoma-Marin Fair’s World’s Ugliest Dog Zsa Zsa dies
Motorcycle crash kills Petaluma man