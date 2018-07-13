Rivertown Revival brings Burning Man vibe to Petaluma

Rivertown Revival

Back for another season of outdoor music, $5 weddings and steampunk-inspired adventures, Rivertown Revival is back for a musical party alongside the Petaluma River. The best part is seeing the North Bay art and music community come together to create an eco-friendly festival.

The picturesque event is your ticket to the North Bay version of the annual Burning Man gathering, minus the playa dust and trip to a remote location in the desert approximately 100 miles northeast of Reno. The ninth annual river party offers a taste of the community vibes and volunteer-driven spirit Burning Man was known for — you know, before it became a Silicon Valley retreat.

Rivertown not only highlights Sonoma County artists, musicians and creative spirits, but it also serves as a fun way to raise funds for Friends of the Petaluma River, an organization focused on river conservation and education. It’s decorated with as many reusable and repurposed items as possible.This year’s line-up includes: John Courage, Retired Arann Harris and the Fabricators, Big Kitty, La Agencia, Greenhouse, Eki Shola, Rivertown Skifflers, Sharkmouth, The Crux, The King Street Giants, The Orchid Killers, The Traveling Spectacular, French Oak, Sally Haggard, T Luke & The Tight Suits, James K, The Hubbub Club and maybe a few surprise guest or artists collaborations, if the 2018 Rivertown Revival is anything like last year’s event.

Tip: If you’re among the list of folks who’d like to be married at Rivertown Revival, make sure to visit the website and register beforehand because spots fill up fast.

Details: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday, July 14, Steamer Landing Park, 6 Copeland St., Petaluma. $5- $15; rivertownrevival.com

It’s complicated

If intimate shows are more your style, synth-pop duo Complicated Animals offers the perfect soundtrack for daytime beers with friends in Sonoma. The Brazilian American band is a songwriter team done right. The pair plays cheery simple songs, which despite the band’s name, are anything but complicated. A quick listen will have you humming the lyrics before you realize what you’re doing.

Sweet, rosy love songs like “Bees Take To Honey” are full of melodies with cheerful hooks while others, like “Sempre Aqui,” blend slow delicate guitar tones with Spanish and English lyrics seamlessly. If you don’t live in Sonoma make sure to pregame for the concert by listening to the band’s song “Roadmap,” for a feel-good road trip tune on the drive over.

Details: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 14, Hopmonk Tavern, 691 Broadway, Sonoma. Free; hopmonk.com

Living like resell renegades

Speaking about summer anthems, “Renegades” by X Ambassadors is just that. With a truly inspiring music video that enraptures hardworking individuals overcoming physical limitations, the song is a reminder that anything is possible.

With reflective lyrics about facing your fears, self-doubt and embracing challenges, you can’t help but relate to the New York band’s alternative rock songs. “Unsteady,” a song pleading for support from a loved one, reminds you it’s OK to ask for help when your struggling and a cool contrast among catchy dance numbers like “Fear,” featuring Imagine Dragons.

With the band’s long list of festival appearances and history of sold out shows, it’s no surprise tickets for this event are no longer available but you can visit the Robert Mondavi Winery winery website to sign up for the official ticket exchange onlyte.com. The site allows concertgoers who can no longer make the event return their tickets and alerts people who get couldn’t tickets as soon as they become available, all without hidden charges.