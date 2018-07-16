Revival a zany, fanciful tribute to Petaluma River

(1 of ) Scarlett Beaver, 5, center, chases her sister Riley, 8, in front of the Rhino Redemption art car while their cousin Evie Jirout, 2, left, looks on, during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Lokahi Pua, 16, of Healdsburg wears a steampunk mask while volunteering during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) People sit along the hill below the wedding chapel to listen to a live music performance during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Zev Brown, 7, takes in the view from atop the giant seesaw during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Babs Kavanaugh, left, and Mike Witte, who have been married for 33 years, renew their wedding vows during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) People dance together while the Hubbub Club performs during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Wesley Niemann-Batz, 6, looks up at his father Mark Niemann-Batz before they descend into the cargo hold of the scow schooner "Alma" during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Scarlett Beaver, 5, center, and her sister Riley, 8, chase each other atop hay bales in front of the Rhino Redemption art car while their cousin Evie Jirout, 2, left, looks on, during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Artist Jake Schempf starts a painting during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Babs Kavanaugh, right, and Mike Witte raise their glasses with their friends after the couple renewed their wedding vows during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Jimmy Marquez, one of the captains of the scow schooner "Alma," cools down the ship's tar-sealed wooden deck with buckets of river water, during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Shana and Phil Minor share a kiss after getting married during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Gwendolyn Phair of Classroom Safari holds Corali the ball python during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Wesley Niemann-Batz, 6, helps Jimmy Marquez, one of the captains of the scow schooner "Alma," cool down the ship's tar-sealed wooden deck with buckets of river water, during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Violet Folk, 8, investigates the interior of a teapot art installation during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Westley Caudill, 6, rolls a disco ball inside one of the teapot art installation during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Jerrie Patterson of Petaluma attends Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Peter Dotti, left, of Rohnert Park and his sister Alex Dotti walk past the Rhino Redemption art car during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Walter Guggmos of Petaluma holds his son Leo, 3, inside the Rhino Redemption art car during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Artist Kevin Clark hammers a piece of metal into the shape of a flower during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Artist Kevin Clark hammers a piece of metal into the shape of a flower during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) John Race snaps a selfie with his son Zale, 7, on his shoulders during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Maya Jones, 3, plays with feather while walking with her family during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Colin MacKenzie, also known as Growling Bear, wears an outfit he created from antique clothing in his collection, during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) The scow schooner "Alma," built in 1891 and currently operated by the National Park Service, floats in the Petaluma River alongside Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) National Park Service volunteer Tom McCall of San Francisco ferries visitors and other volunteers to the scow schooner "Alma" during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Petaluma Americana quartet Side Dish performs aboard the scow schooner "Alma" during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Wesley Niemann-Batz, 6, left, and his father Mark Niemann-Batz dance together as the quartet Side Dish performs aboard the scow schooner "Alma" during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Cadence Daniels, 3, climbs up after exploring the cargo hold of the scow schooner "Alma" during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) Mohammed Shamma, right, and his son Kareem, 10, chat with Eli Lucas as he pedals alongside the scow schooner "Alma" during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) Miguel Elliot, right, creator of the adobe construction "gingerbread hut," talks with Ryder Disney, 6, upper left, Max Pomeroy-Roney, 10, and Gage Disney, 10, while they hang out in the hut's loft during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) Debra Tsouprake stands beside the Flower Tower during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) Nemo Swift and other members of the Hubbub Club dance beside the Rhino Redemption art car while the band performs during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(34 of ) Amanda Hameed, 3, dances with her father Fasih while the Hubbub Club performs during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(35 of ) The Hubbub Club performs during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(36 of ) Katelynn Wiley of Cotati rides on the shoulders of Jonni Machado of Petaluma during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(37 of ) Taylor Reynaud, 9, right, checks out her new moustache in the mirror as her friend Adelaide Mills, 9, looks on, during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(38 of ) Adelaide Mills, 9, left, and her sister Charlotte, 6, pick out moustaches to wear during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(39 of ) Robert Dougherty sips on a brew while standing behind his "magnetic water" machine during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(40 of ) Elana Feldman of Petaluma poses for a snapshot during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(41 of ) Jahleel Griffith-Stout sits beside the Rhino Redemption art car during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(42 of ) Melissa Reed dances with Miles Hendricks, 1, while they listen to the John Courage Trio perform on stage during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(43 of ) The John Courage Trio performs on stage during Rivertown Revival at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)