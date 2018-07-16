A 24-year-old Petaluma man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of masturbating in public, police said.
Residents of an apartment complex called police about 7:30 p.m. to report a man was exposing himself and engaging in sexual behavior on a second floor balcony overlooking a shared pool, according to police.
Witnesses gave officers a description of the man and directed them to the unit where they thought he lived. Officers detained Rolando Ramirez at the apartment, and witnesses identified him as the suspect. Sgt, Lance Novello said. Ramirez was placed on citizen arrest — because residents and not officers observed the suspected misdemeanor crime — on suspicion of indecent exposure. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, according to police.