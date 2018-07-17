Sonoma County won a national award honoring its digital efforts to keep residents informed about the October wildfires and provide a central online portal where fire victims can access government resources during the recovery.
The county announced Monday it received first place in the Digital Counties Survey, which was conducted by the Center for Digital Government in partnership with the National Association of Counties. The survey is intended to recognize U.S. counties’ best technology practices.
After the fires ignited, Sonoma County and Santa Rosa teamed up to create a website, sonomacountyrecovers.org, where residents could find information on federal financial assistance, debris removal work and other fire-related subjects. The website, along with the county’s social media efforts during and after the fires, were praised by contest organizers.
Sonoma County won in the category for counties with a population of 500,000 to 999,999 residents. Four other counties won first place awards in different categories.