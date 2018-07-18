Amid crush of office traffic, new Saturday hours announced for DMV

The Department of Motor Vehicles, a dreaded destination for drivers, lately has come to resemble some part of Dante’s Hell because of statewide operational changes that have compounded wait times and extended visits by many hours.

Chatter in line at the Santa Rosa field office this week evoked the wailing and gnashing teeth of the condemned, a reaction to delays one man described as “abusive” and another declared “should be illegal.” “It is so maddening that I don’t even want to talk about it,” said a third man, who declined to give his name as he stormed off to the back of the waiting room, already 90 minutes into his stay with no end in sight. But help is on the way, as officials at DMV headquarters in Sacramento selectively expand hours and days at the state’s busiest offices to try to relieve widespread logjams credited largely to the rollout of new, more secure driver’s licenses.

Santa Rosa is among 60 local offices that, come Aug. 4, will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all transactions except behind-the-wheel driving tests.

The Corby Avenue location also is open this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., part of a transition that started with two partial Saturdays in June and two in July, leading up to six-day weeks next month.

“Basically, we looked at our offices that have some of the highest traffic, highest need,” state DMV spokesman Jaime Garza said.

The Santa Rosa location certainly appears to qualify.

The queue out the door of the Corby Avenue office began forming Monday around 6 a.m. By the time doors opened two hours later, about 100 people were waiting in a line that curved around the end of the building, according to several early arrivals.

Once inside the building, anyone without an appointment — the majority — could count on waiting in a slow-moving line that snaked around several corners for a chance to check in with an employee and be routed to other lines.

By mid-morning, many people interviewed had been waiting for two or three hours. Some were there for a second or third time because they had been unable to complete their business on earlier visits — because of the long wait or because they had insufficient documentation.

Joe Sheerin of Santa Rosa said he waited all day, two days in a row, earlier this summer and never heard his name called. That was five or six weeks ago. He finally made an appointment for this week.

“It’s abusive to have people wait and not tell them, ‘We can’t get you in today,’” said Sheerin, 55. “I’m here for something that should take 20 minutes.”

Several others said they tried to make appointments but would have had to wait for weeks to get one, allowing their driving privileges to lapse in the meantime.

One of those was Healdsburg resident Sandy Barnes, 79, who had two weeks to renew her license and had to take a written test. She already had been at the DMV for over two hours. Many others around her had been waiting longer.

“I did not intend to be here all day, but it looks like I might be,” she said.