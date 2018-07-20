Watch ‘13 Reasons Why’ for glimpses of local sites and folks

Even as the show’s star moves on, “13 Reasons Why’’ has opened the door for some Analy High School students and recent graduates to work as extras or interns.

“I was an extra twice,” said Joseph Mossbridge, 18, who graduated from Analy last May. “The first time, there was announcement made by the school and it was a volunteer thing, and the second time I was paid. That was not through the school. That was through a website called MyCastingFile.”

Mossbridge’s first scene was shot at Analy High School’s football stadium, and the second, set during a “spring fling” dance, was filmed indoors at a studio on Mare Island, he said.

“We shoot not only in Sonoma County but in Vallejo and San Rafael,” said producer Gorman. “None of our show is shot in L.A. It’s 100 percent shot in Bay Area. Some of the characters’ homes are in San Rafael, and we shoot many interiors in Vallejo on stages. We have a pretty believable set of Analy High School and the gym and offices on our stages. It would blow your mind to walk through it — really feels like you are there.”

To an Analy student, even scenes that are actually shot at the high school can look very different on screen.

“The strangest experience is watching it,” Mossbridge said. “I didn’t even finish watching the first season, because it was too weird. A lot of it is different from actual high school, but still kind of similar in ways. And it was weird to me to go ‘Oh, wait! That’s my history classroom!’ It’s the math classroom or something in the show. Or like, ‘I walk through that hallway every single day.’”

As for his fellow students’ reaction to the content of the series, reviews are mixed, Mossbridge said.

“I know people who hate absolutely everything about the show. I know people who are totally fine with it. The main thing that my friends have thought is that it glorifies suicide, or kind of advertises it,” he said. “But a lot of people think it’s cool that their school is in the show, and I do, too.”

Other opinions about the show’s content are much stronger. Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane condemned the “13 Reasons Why” series theme as “dangerous and reckless,” considering that suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people.

“Every single parent out there should know whether or not their kids are watching this show, and should sit down and with them if the kids insist they want to watch it,” Zane said. “It does bother me that the show is filmed here. We should protest.”

Mossbridge said he now sees television in a different way after being on the set for a hit series.

“It was really fun to see all of things you don’t see when you’re watching TV. I think how elaborate it all was is pretty surprising,” he said. “At the dance scene, the actors jumped up and down a lot before their scenes, so they would look sweaty. And here’s another thing: all of the actors were much shorter than I expected them to be.”

Dillon Goss-Carpenter, 20, a 2016 Analy grad now enrolled in a film program at the University of California at Santa Cruz, one was of five local interns who worked on season one of “13 Reasons Why.” Goss-Carpenter, who had already decided to study film, was assigned to a mentor who job was to record scenes as they were shot and keep them ready for replay as needed.