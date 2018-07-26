New Petaluma art gallery aims to support homeless youth

The concept of founding an art studio had been a long time dream of Blake Jordan. His latest passion project, a new downtown Petaluma art gallery, also provides support to Bay Area homeless advocates.

Sin Studio & Gallery opened Saturday with an event that featured several artists’ work as well as live music. Jordan, an artist from Napa as well as the owner of wine bar Incavo, said the new gallery combines his interests.

“I really enjoy the wine scene and fine dining but my number one passion is art before anything else, so once the opportunity arose I seized it immediately because that is what I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.

As an artist, Jordan works in glass painting, fine art using recycled wine bottles, glass on canvas, oil paints and razor blades. Together, Jordan and best friend Scott Reilly are co-founders of the unique and safe space for local artists to promote their work.

Originally from New York, Reilly has been a Petaluma resident for 18 years and runs his own garden design company out of San Rafael. He creates ceramic art and sculptures using clay and describes his art as “mostly nonfunctional.”

The gallery provides monetary aid to DrawBridge, a nonprofit organization operating throughout the Bay Area that hosts art workshops for homeless and low-income youth. The organization currently has 24 groups in seven counties between Santa Cruz and Petaluma where volunteers and staff visit homeless shelters, safe houses and low-income facilities.

Executive Director Julie Scribner describes the workshops as weekly, hour-long sessions of expressive art without direction that allow children to non-verbally express themselves and relieve tension within a safe environment.

The collaboration between the nonprofit and the art studio manifested due to Jordan’s volunteerism and philanthropy with DrawBridge for over two years. In addition to volunteer work, Jordan donates 100 percent of his personal art sales to the nonprofit and is their top sponsor.

“Blake has been a force of nature in supporting us and helping fundraise and having fun with the kids. If I had a dozen of him, I wouldn’t have to do anything else,” Scribner said.

The artists showcased at Sin Studio must agree to donating 10 to 25 percent of the profit to DrawBridge, supporting art supply costs, stipends for facilitators, insurance, volunteer recruitment and managerial salaries.

The gallery itself serves as a community outlet and features only a few artists at a time due to its 500-square-foot space restriction. The gallery’s main purpose is to foster a community and provide assistance for the nonprofit by establishing an organic and natural vibe that prioritizes the art and the children.

“Art is a subjective thing really,” Jordan said. “My mantra is for people to come in and see something they have never seen before, for better or worse. The process is very organic, there are no contracts, nothing on paper.”

The current artists represented in the gallery include Jordan and Reilly in addition to Eyan Higgins and Blake Jamieson. Originally from Wales, Higgins is an airbrush painter who’s pieces are so unbelievably lifelike, they have been featured in some of the most prestigious art galleries in the world such as The Guggenheim and the Tate Modern in London.

Jamieson’s art is characterized as graffiti but is reminiscent of Andy Warhol-style pop art. He creates portraits of athletes in the NFL and NBA as well as celebrity portraits ranging from Mick Jagger to Drake.