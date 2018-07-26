s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

New Petaluma art gallery aims to support homeless youth

OLIVIA HUNT

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | July 26, 2018, 8:55AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

The concept of founding an art studio had been a long time dream of Blake Jordan. His latest passion project, a new downtown Petaluma art gallery, also provides support to Bay Area homeless advocates.

Sin Studio & Gallery opened Saturday with an event that featured several artists’ work as well as live music. Jordan, an artist from Napa as well as the owner of wine bar Incavo, said the new gallery combines his interests.

“I really enjoy the wine scene and fine dining but my number one passion is art before anything else, so once the opportunity arose I seized it immediately because that is what I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.

As an artist, Jordan works in glass painting, fine art using recycled wine bottles, glass on canvas, oil paints and razor blades. Together, Jordan and best friend Scott Reilly are co-founders of the unique and safe space for local artists to promote their work.

Originally from New York, Reilly has been a Petaluma resident for 18 years and runs his own garden design company out of San Rafael. He creates ceramic art and sculptures using clay and describes his art as “mostly nonfunctional.”

The gallery provides monetary aid to DrawBridge, a nonprofit organization operating throughout the Bay Area that hosts art workshops for homeless and low-income youth. The organization currently has 24 groups in seven counties between Santa Cruz and Petaluma where volunteers and staff visit homeless shelters, safe houses and low-income facilities.

Executive Director Julie Scribner describes the workshops as weekly, hour-long sessions of expressive art without direction that allow children to non-verbally express themselves and relieve tension within a safe environment.

The collaboration between the nonprofit and the art studio manifested due to Jordan’s volunteerism and philanthropy with DrawBridge for over two years. In addition to volunteer work, Jordan donates 100 percent of his personal art sales to the nonprofit and is their top sponsor.

“Blake has been a force of nature in supporting us and helping fundraise and having fun with the kids. If I had a dozen of him, I wouldn’t have to do anything else,” Scribner said.

The artists showcased at Sin Studio must agree to donating 10 to 25 percent of the profit to DrawBridge, supporting art supply costs, stipends for facilitators, insurance, volunteer recruitment and managerial salaries.

The gallery itself serves as a community outlet and features only a few artists at a time due to its 500-square-foot space restriction. The gallery’s main purpose is to foster a community and provide assistance for the nonprofit by establishing an organic and natural vibe that prioritizes the art and the children.

“Art is a subjective thing really,” Jordan said. “My mantra is for people to come in and see something they have never seen before, for better or worse. The process is very organic, there are no contracts, nothing on paper.”

The current artists represented in the gallery include Jordan and Reilly in addition to Eyan Higgins and Blake Jamieson. Originally from Wales, Higgins is an airbrush painter who’s pieces are so unbelievably lifelike, they have been featured in some of the most prestigious art galleries in the world such as The Guggenheim and the Tate Modern in London.

Jamieson’s art is characterized as graffiti but is reminiscent of Andy Warhol-style pop art. He creates portraits of athletes in the NFL and NBA as well as celebrity portraits ranging from Mick Jagger to Drake.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma American Majors one step from Nor-Cal title
‘Worst area’ of Petaluma, Lynch Creek Trail gets renewed attention
American Elevens still alive in NorCal
Brown proposes easing standards for wildfire liability
New Petaluma art gallery aims to support homeless youth

The aesthetic of the gallery strays from the sometimes ordinary arrangement by implementing a stainless steel front desk equipped with bar stools and seating throughout the studio to avoid the usual minimalist art gallery ambiance. Jordan and Reilly both agreed they wanted to establish a unique space devoid of the pretentiousness that can surround art galleries.

“It’s kinda like if you have a barbecue versus a whole outdoor kitchen with bar stools, people are going to congregate,” Reilly said. “That’s the idea behind the bar style set up.”

Both co-founders stress the main purpose of the gallery is to encourage art and philanthropy by partnering with DrawBridge to create a comfortable atmosphere for artists and the surrounding community.

“If we do the right thing, it will organically happen,” Jordan said.

Most Popular Stories
‘Worst area’ of Petaluma, Lynch Creek Trail gets renewed attention
Petaluma American Majors one step from Nor-Cal title
Brown proposes easing standards for wildfire liability
New Petaluma art gallery aims to support homeless youth
Where to go glamping in Wine Country
Street closures set for weekend Ironman
American Elevens still alive in NorCal
Kaiser gives $1 million for post-fire crisis counseling