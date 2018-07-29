Woman speaks for the trees of east Petaluma

Several residents in a northeast Petaluma neighborhood are mobilizing to protect their trees from the steely-toothed saws of their homeowners association, which wants to cut down at least nine perennial plants throughout the development. They are also combating the decision to use a herbicide on their properties, worried about the intangible effect that could have on the overall ecosystem.

In an effort to fight back with a governing document that could protect the trees and provide a legal recourse, a majority of Capri Creek homeowners, residing on eight small cul-de-sacs along Capri Avenue, have backed a two-part resolution calling for tree maintenance and totally abstaining from the use of the chemical spray Garlon.

Gina Sequeira, a wildlife researcher and resident since 2016, authored the resolution, which has been delivered to the HOA Board of Directors, three landscaping companies that service the development, and the Eugene Burger Management Corporation that oversees the complex.

“There’s very little tree trimming that goes on around here,” Sequeira said. “There’s mostly tree exterminations.”

Two Camphor trees near her property are slated to be cut because they had “outgrown the common area where they are planted, mostly between driveways,” according to a letter she received from the HOA board on April 9. The notice dictated a date for removal, April 25, and said two arborists had been consulted to determine which trees in the neighborhood needed to be chopped.

One of those was beside Sequeira’s driveway — a sprawling Camphor that provides immense shade for her home and obscures her second-story views from any onlookers in the street or the senior mobile home behind Capri Avenue. Since there was a family of birds making their home on one of the branches, she was able to postpone the removal until nesting season ends in the fall.

“The board will not disclose what trees, which species, where they’re located,” she said. “I asked for the information — any and all records related to tree removal and herbicide use — and they would only give me the minutes. The minutes are very vague; they’re very fuzzy. They don’t tell you which trees they want removed.”

Over the last four months, Sequeira has been devoting much of her time to rallying support within the neighborhood. She has contacted numerous departments across the city and state to seek out advice, hopeful there might be regulations that could protect her beloved vegetation.

Petaluma’s Tree Advisory Committee chairman Matt Cory has been “encouraging” Sequeira and giving her advice on ways to push back. The city has no jurisdiction since it’s private property, and the various species of trees in Capri Creek are not protected.

“What Gina has done is really good,” Cory said. “She’s really taken the ball and running with it.”

According to the minutes report from an HOA board meeting on Jan. 9, the four-member board began discussing the removal of nine trees in April, in addition to several other tree removal projects.

Attempts to reach former HOA board president Josh Sutton were unsuccessful. Cynthia Huisman, who took over as president at some point after the board’s annual meeting on June 5, declined to be interviewed. She submitted a comment on behalf of the board, indicating there will be continued discussion at the next gathering on Sept. 4.